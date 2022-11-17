The Kentland Rotary Club met at the Steven R. Ryan Center in Kentland for a weekly luncheon together on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. A presentation was given by Mr. Steve Eberly, Executive Director, Hoosiers for Renewables.
Mr. Eberly explained the purpose of the organization is to inform and educate Hoosiers about renewable energy benefits for Indiana. He explained that he has a background in agriculture and has held office on the County Council and local economic development in the county he grew up in. Steve mentioned that he observed firsthand the financial challenges small rural counties endure. He is adamant that Indiana’s economy will grow and work best for everyone when there is a mix of energy sources.
Renewable options, like wind, solar, biomass and even more, should be a part of that mix, understanding that traditional power sources will always remain a part of the mix. The director advised the members that two major transmission lines run through Indiana that serve large portions of North America including Canada. Renewable energy is on the rise in Indiana due to the location of the service grid and utility company decisions to move away from coal power plants. Due to this transition, the Indiana Legislature recently passed legislation creating a new utility classification, allowing local government the authority to tax alternate energy resources.
Mr. Jim Finan, Deputy Director, Hoosiers for Renewables, was also present to explain that together, they work on utility scale renewable energy development in Indiana. The deputy director had to leave the members early to attend another meeting somewhere in Indiana.
In closing, Mr. Eberly casually reminded everyone that Indiana has its own utility regulatory agency, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. The director has had to educate many that we are not subject to the regulatory agency requirements from states such as Texas or California. For more information contact Steve directly at Steve.eberly@eastviewsolutions.com.