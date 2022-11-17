eberly

Steve Eberly, Executive Director, Hoosiers for Renewables, gave a presentation during the Nov. 15 Kentland Rotary Club luncheon.

 Photo contributed

The Kentland Rotary Club met at the Steven R. Ryan Center in Kentland for a weekly luncheon together on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. A presentation was given by Mr. Steve Eberly, Executive Director, Hoosiers for Renewables.

Mr. Eberly explained the purpose of the organization is to inform and educate Hoosiers about renewable energy benefits for Indiana. He explained that he has a background in agriculture and has held office on the County Council and local economic development in the county he grew up in. Steve mentioned that he observed firsthand the financial challenges small rural counties endure. He is adamant that Indiana’s economy will grow and work best for everyone when there is a mix of energy sources.

