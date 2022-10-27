The North Newton Spartan Alliance completed its 2022 marching band season with a strong fifth-place finish at the ISSMA Scholastic State Finals on October 22 at Franklin Central HS in Indianapolis. In just their third year of competitive marching band, the Spartans surpassed their own expectations and finished ahead of 17 other bands. They also received the highest overall music score of all 22 finalist bands.
Directed by Craig Redlin, the Spartan Alliance chose selections from "Factory" by Randall Standridge for their 2022 musical program. Senior Christian Dunn served as drum major and senior Destiny Balfanz was guard captain.
In 2019 and 2021, the Spartan Alliance competed in the ISSMA Festival class, a less competitive classification without a state final. Moving to the Scholastic classification required a more complex and sophisticated program than in previous years. It also provided an opportunity to compete against bands from as far away as Evansville and Madison, Indiana. The Spartan Alliance competed in Scholastic Class B, which includes schools with up to 949 students in grades 9-12 and 55 or fewer participants.
The 49 students started learning the music and movement of their show in June and worked hard at band camp the week of July 18. Many additional hours of rehearsal followed. The Alliance opened their competitive season on August 20 at Kokomo HS. They built on the success of that afternoon with performances at Northwestern, Kankakee Valley, Plymouth, and Chesterton High Schools each Saturday from September 17 to October 8. Earning a gold rating at Chesterton on October 8 qualified the Spartan Alliance for State Finals.
No band program can be successful without an army of helpers. Spartan Alliance director Craig Redlin extended a big thank you to assistant director Mike Jamieson for writing the drill, building props, and many behind-the-scenes tasks. Another big thank you goes to Ali Hauser and Grace Alexander, who assisted the color guard. Band booster volunteers helped with fitting uniforms, served as chaperones, provided food on contest days, and covered many other details.