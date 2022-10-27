snhs band

The North Newton Spartan Alliance recently placed fifth at the ISSMA Scholastic State Finals.

 Photo contributed

The North Newton Spartan Alliance completed its 2022 marching band season with a strong fifth-place finish at the ISSMA Scholastic State Finals on October 22 at Franklin Central HS in Indianapolis. In just their third year of competitive marching band, the Spartans surpassed their own expectations and finished ahead of 17 other bands. They also received the highest overall music score of all 22 finalist bands.

Directed by Craig Redlin, the Spartan Alliance chose selections from "Factory" by Randall Standridge for their 2022 musical program. Senior Christian Dunn served as drum major and senior Destiny Balfanz was guard captain.

