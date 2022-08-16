Two South Newton students placed in the national level for their Proficiency Applications recently, according to information provided.
Delaney Farmer placed in the Gold Division of the Swine Production - Entrepreneurship award area. This placing puts her in the Top 7 applications on the National Level!
Logan Shanley placed in the Silver Division of the Landscape Management - Entrepreneurship/Placement award area. This placing puts him in the Top 13 applications on the National Level!
Agricultural Proficiency Awards honor FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences, have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers.
Nationally, students can compete for awards in nearly 50 areas ranging from agricultural communications to wildlife management Proficiency awards are also recognized at local and state levels and provide recognition to members that are exploring and becoming established in agricultural career pathways.