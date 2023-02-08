South Newton Elementary recently participated in the annual art show conducted by the Prairie Arts Council.
The art show was hosted for area schools grades K-12 at the Lilian Fendig Art Gallery in the Carnegie Center in Rensselaer.
South Newton Elementary recently participated in the annual art show conducted by the Prairie Arts Council.
The art show was hosted for area schools grades K-12 at the Lilian Fendig Art Gallery in the Carnegie Center in Rensselaer.
According to information provided by South Newton Elementary School Art teacher, Jessica Zamora, there is currently a 3-5 grade show on display with the K-2 show taking place right before.
"On the final day of the show there is an award ceremony for all the families, refreshments, and of course time to view the beautiful show. This all is put on with many volunteers, donations, and Art teachers taking their own personal time to put it all together," said Zamora via email.
This was the 30 year for the annual art show. Zamora stated that art teachers were asked to do a special lesson about Lilian Fendig, the founder of the Gallery. 5 extra pieces were selected for the show this year and they received special recognition.
Students who currently have work in the 3-5 grade show are: Dwayne Bratcher, Kimberley Cruz, Grace Daniels, Gavin DiRuzza, Audrey Fellmy, William Forsberg, Estefany Garcia, Christopher Henderson, Bayla Holloway, Tzipporah Holloway, Brynn Iseminger, Delilah Johnson, Addilyn Lawrence, Harlyn McAtee, Lavin McElroy, Alexandra Pena, Jadiel Pena, Allison Roggero, Azelynn Sanchez, Victoria Scott, Robert Selvage, Elaina Smith, Amelia Smith, Elijah Standish, Rylan Stoller, Kenlie Treadway, Ryder Vaughn, Aiden Vickrey, and Nevaeh Wilson.
K-2 grade students that showed their work in the show were: Moira Baughman, Leslie Bearden, Aubrey Brown, Brenda Castro, Ryker Cooper, Yaretzi Cruz, Whitney, Drey, Oakleigh Edison, Brayson Iseminger, Amelia Johnson, Kaylee Kehrt, Ryan Lawrence, Shelby Light, Gage Lockard, Chloie Mayotte, Adleigh McDermitt, Ariana Orellana, Juliana, Ortega, Cooper Pitman, Adilene Reyes, Callianna Reynolds, Adalena Sanchez, Anaye Sanchez, Kassidy Selby, Dakoda Serrano, Nayeli Serrano, Olivia Shedrow, Etta Smith, and Brecken Stoller.
The next shows will be the middle and high school levels.
