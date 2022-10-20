The South Newton Music Department presented a music program entitled 'Broadway' on Oct. 18 with performances by the middle school bands as well as the middle school and high school choirs.
Performing first was the sixth-grade band, which is made up of a total of six students. The band performed four songs; "Merrily We Roll Along", "Go Tell Bill", "Skip It, Lou", and "Erie Canal Capers".
After the sixth graders, the seventh and eighth-grade band took the stage and performed two songs; "Trumpet Voluntary" and "Name Those Tunes".
Three middle school vocal soloists also performed. Chase Wright took the stage first to sing "Take Me Home Country Roads" by John Denver. Avery Wood then sang "Dandelions" by artist Ruth B, while Izebella Challoner performed "Titanium" by David Guetta.
The entire middle school choir then took the stage to sing "Ac-cent-tu-ate the Positive" and "Can't Sing Purty".
After the middle schoolers, the high school solo artists then got set to perform their pieces. Britney McNeiley and Faith Hall sang "Under the Sea" from the Walt Disney Pictures film "The Little Mermaid". AJ Chilcott followed with Adele's "Rolling in the Deep". Channacy Harris then performed "I'll Never Love Again" by Lady Gaga. Next up was Emily DeBlase's version of the Avril Lavigne song "Head Above Water", while the final high school soloist, Aubrie Jeffery, performed "The End of The World" by Billie Eilish.
The high school choir then took the stage to end the evening, performing two songs: "Dodi-Li" and "Cross the Wide Missouri".
The music department is spearheaded by first-year teacher and former South Newton student Tabitha Spurlock, who noted that it has been a pleasant return to the school and that her first year of teaching is going better than she could have ever imagined. She also mentioned the process of coming up with the theme for the program.
"The concept that I was going for with our Broadway Show was how the student vocalists would portray themselves as Broadway stars, so I let them choose their own songs and set forth practicing the solos about 4 weeks ago," Spurlock said via email. "I was essentially trying to re-install all of our traditional concerts that made me love performing music. The students are already asking for the next show we will be able to do solos at, I’m very happy with the turnout of student involvement. I couldn’t ask for a better group of singers or instrumentalists."
The music department's next performance will be on Veterans Day (Nov. 11) at 9 a.m. The Christmas Smorgasbord will then take place the following month at 2 p.m. on Dec. 4.