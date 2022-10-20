The South Newton Music Department presented a music program entitled 'Broadway' on Oct. 18 with performances by the middle school bands as well as the middle school and high school choirs.

Performing first was the sixth-grade band, which is made up of a total of six students. The band performed four songs; "Merrily We Roll Along", "Go Tell Bill", "Skip It, Lou", and "Erie Canal Capers".

Trending Food Videos