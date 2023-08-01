Back to school time can be stressful for families due to the cost of sending their children. With prices on the rise for supplies, clothing, and essentials, Superintendent Hall and the South Newton Board of School Trustees made the decision to offer its families free textbook rental and meals (regular breakfast and lunch) for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
Hall explained in a letter to families sent earlier in July that South Newton already qualifies for a free meal program through the US Department of Agriculture. While it is not mandated that schools take advantage of these programs, Hall’s view is, “If we can provide our students with two meals a day, everyone benefits…most importantly our kids!” The free textbook rental is possible with the supplementary funds allocated by the state budget. The board and Mr. Hall discussed at length the feasibility of absorbing the textbook rental fees and concluded that it would be worth the experiment as a benefit to school families.