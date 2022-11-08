kayla

Photo contributed

Kayla Florian, a member of the South Newton FFA chapter of Newton County, was awarded the American FFA Degree at the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo Oct. 26-29.

 Photo contributed

Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

