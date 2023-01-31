Students at South Newton Elementary recently celebrated "Kindness Week".
Students at South Newton Elementary recently celebrated "Kindness Week".
The event took place during the week of January 23-27.
"The Great Kindness Challenge" was something that was discovered last year by South Newton Elementary School Counselor, Laura Zak. Although it was discovered too late to take part in last year, Zak was sure to get the school registered to participate in kindness-themed events this year.
The event started 12 years ago in three different schools in California, according to the official website for "The Great Kindness Challenge". From there, over 19 million students now participate in over 37,000 schools all over the world.
The students were each given a "Random Act of Kindness" checklist to complete throughout the week. There were also special activities that took place ranging from dress-up days, classroom decorating contests, and a photo booth complete with props. There was also a Community Welcome Tunnel and the school's very first "Kindness Parade".
During the welcome tunnel, around 30 community members gathered around the school's rotunda to welcome the students into the school. Volunteers included members of the sheriff's department, fire department, PTO and school board members, local business owners, and teachers.
The week concluded on Friday, January 27 with the "Kindness Parade". During the parade, the elementary school lined up to parade through the building and looped through both the middle school and the high school. Middle school and high school students and their staff lined the hallways to cheer on the elementary school students in the name of kindness.
