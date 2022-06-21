SUMMER READING — Fight the summer slide with weekly educational programming for youth of all ages! The Brook Library is excited to offer in-person programming exploring all the possibilities of the ocean for the 2022 Summer Reading season. Programming started on June 6th and will run through the end of July with the following schedule:
Mondays: Little Wigglers (0-2-year-olds) and Teens 13+Tuesdays: Story Hour (3-5-year-olds not attended K)Wednesdays: K-5 graders
The library will also offer a reading challenge for children of all ages that can be completed at home. The Summer Reading Challenge includes book logging and activity challenges that can be completed either virtually through your Beanstack account or by completing paper logs available at the library.
Parents can register their children for any and all of these activities at the library. The first 75 participants registered will receive a bag full of goodies! It’s going to be a whale of a good summer! For more information, call 219-275-2471.
SUMMER READING RAFFLE – The Summer Reading Raffle is bigger than ever before! Teens and adults are invited to participate in this fun program offering grand prizes such as a 23andMe Ancestry kit, gaming headset, garden equipment, gift cards and more. Participants earn tickets to put toward the prizes of their choice by reading books, completing activities, and attending programs. Participants can participate virtually through their Beanstack account or by using a paper version available at the library. The Raffle will run June 1st through July 31st with winners being drawn in August.
FREE FOOD FOR KIDS — Free lunches will be offered to anyone under the age of 18 five days a week during the month of June. The library is partnering with South Newton Foods to offer healthy food choices all month long. Food pick up will be weekdays, June 6-26th, at 11:30 am in McKinley Park.
BOOK CLUB – Join the Brook Library on June 28th at 5:30 pm for our quarterly book club meeting to connect with other readers while we talk about our latest reads. Call 219-275-2471 to RSVP.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES – The Brook Public Library Board of Trustees will have their monthly meeting on July 7th at 5:00 pm.
STORY HOUR AT THE FAIR – We’ll be at the Pun’kin Vine Fair on July 12th! Join the Brook Library and the other Newton County Public libraries from 5-6 pm outside the Domestic Arts Building for a Story Book Walk, games, and more for parents and children ages preschool to 1st graders!