sn ffa

Seven South Newton FFA seniors are looking to continue to grow their chapter. Front row: Delaney Farmer, Daniel Tordai, and Katelyn Bava. Back row: Jessica Polen, Hayden Davidson, David Burdick, and Garen Carter.

 Photo by ZACK WATERS

Several South Newton FFA seniors have had a successful year and are hoping to continue to that success in the years to come by growing their chapter.

In terms of leadership, South Newton's FFA Advisor, Matthew Armbruster named seven senior students that stood out to him for their success in FFA and the dedication they've displayed as members. Those students were Delaney Farmer, Daniel Tordai, Katelyn Bava, Jessica Polen, Hayden Davidson, David Burdick, and Garen Carter.

Tags