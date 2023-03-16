Several South Newton FFA seniors have had a successful year and are hoping to continue to that success in the years to come by growing their chapter.
In terms of leadership, South Newton's FFA Advisor, Matthew Armbruster named seven senior students that stood out to him for their success in FFA and the dedication they've displayed as members. Those students were Delaney Farmer, Daniel Tordai, Katelyn Bava, Jessica Polen, Hayden Davidson, David Burdick, and Garen Carter.
Almost each of the seven students had proficiencies that were submitted at the state level. "They're just overall really good, active students," said Armbruster. "They're probably the most active of the whole chapter, whether it's community service activities, their proficiencies, or state competitions, they're all really active. They've been a strong group since middle school. We've added a few here and there as they've gotten older. But, whether they joined in middle school or they joined later on in high school they are going to be a hard group of seniors to see leave."
Speaking with the students, it was evident that growing the chapter was something they were passionate about. "We've spent a lot of our chapter time trying to get people included and pull them in and show them what it's about," said co-chapter Vice President Hayden Davidson. "We just want more people active because the more people we have active, the more awards we can get and competitions we can go to. To keep FFA going in our school, we have to keep the younger kids interested while also expanding our high school chapter."
One of the ways the chapter works to keep the younger generation interested is by ensuring their involvement. "In our middle school chapter, we focus on trying to get them introduced to it," Davidson said. "We have an officer team for them so they get a feel for what it's like to be a leader, and we direct them as chapter officers of what to do. And then, when they get to the high school officers we hope that they will be chapter officers themselves."
Another way the chapter officers and seniors are helping ensure the chapter's growth is by putting through a motion to move the chapter from a traditional chapter membership to an affiliate membership. Affiliate membership allows for all students that are enrolled in any agricultural education courses to be a part of the FFA chapter without paying any dues."Part of that comes from the fact that this group of seniors and the chapter officer team has seen the support from the community," said Armbruster. "Financially, the community supports our chapter very well to the point where we can cover the $1,500-1800 bill for all of our members to have access to FFA regardless of financial or home life. This senior class has really taken that by the horns, helped push that off, and wants to give everybody access to FFA."
The success of this group boasts proficiencies that include, but aren't limited to, landscape management, swine production entrepreneurship, and goat production. With a combined 40 years of FFA experience among the seven students, there's no denying their ambition. But one thing that will stick with them as much as their success, is the friendships they've formed since they became members.
"I'm going to miss the friendships and connections made," said chapter Secretary Delaney Farmer. Chapter Treasurer David Burdick agreed. "I transferred schools here last year and got a lot more involved in FFA and I got a lot of friends out of it," Burdick said. "There are just so many nice people and everyone gets along. FFA is just fun. Some of the events are hard but they're still fun because you get to spend time with your friends."