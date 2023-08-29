The highly anticipated Senior Expo is set to take place on Wednesday, September 27, at the Newton County Government Center in Morocco. Running from 8 am to noon, the event promises to be a valuable and engaging experience for seniors and their families, offering a plethora of resources, screenings, and breakout sessions. A free breakfast will also be provided, sponsored by Kristi Ritter with First Care Home Care & Consulting.
With the aim of enhancing the well-being and quality of life for seniors, the Senior Expo will feature a diverse array of 22 vendors. These vendors will provide essential resources tailored to the needs of older adults, ranging from health and wellness services to financial advice and local resources. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore various booths, gather information, and interact with experts in different fields relevant to senior citizens.
One of the highlights of the event is the comprehensive health screenings available to all attendees. Screenings will be offered for blood pressure, peak flow, body mass index (BMI), blood sugar, and even oral cancer. These screenings can provide vital insights into individual health and help seniors make informed decisions about their well-being.
In a proactive measure to ensure the health and safety of attendees, free senior flu shots will be available on-site.
Vaccination against the seasonal flu is an important step in safeguarding the health of older adults, particularly during the flu season. Please reserve your shot by contacting the Newton County Health Department at 219.285.2052 by September 20.
The Senior Expo will also host four engaging breakout sessions throughout the morning. These sessions will cover a wide range of topics relevant to seniors’ lives. At 8 am Traci Bishop will present Five Wishes: Spiritual Needs and Medical Wishes. At 9 a.m. Kristy Huse will present a session on Everyday Life with Arthritis. Managing the Medicare Maze will be led by Sherri Van Buren at 10 am and Deb Arseneau and Kayla Crews will provide an introduction to A Matter of Balance at 11 am.
We are excited to bring the Senior Expo to Newton County. This event is designed to be a one-stop resource hub for seniors and their families. From health screenings to informative sessions, we are dedicated to helping seniors make the most of their golden years.
Attendance to the Senior Expo is free of charge, and ample parking will be available at the Newton County Government Center. The event promises to be a valuable opportunity for seniors to connect with resources and information that can enhance their overall well-being.
For more information about the Senior Expo, including a list of participating vendors, please visit Purdue Extension-Newton County or Newton County Community Services on Facebook or contact the Deb Arseneau (arseneau@purdue.edu), Trisha Drain (dir@nccs-inc.org) or Kayla Crews (kcres@newtoncounty.in.gov).