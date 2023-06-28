Sandy Oak Ranch Wildlife Adventure, a highly anticipated wildlife attraction, celebrated its long-awaited opening on Saturday, June 24th.
Located at 1144 W 700 N in Lake Village, the ranch spans approximately 80 acres and is owned and operated by Josh Groen and his father Randy. This expansive space now serves as a habitat for a diverse range of animal species. Visitors can expect to encounter various types of birds, kangaroos, elk, and numerous other fascinating animals, making it an ideal destination for families seeking an enjoyable and educational experience.
In preparation for the grand opening, a special pre-showing event took place on Thursday, June 22nd. Local officials were invited to explore the ranch's numerous features, while food and drinks were provided by Bieser's popcorn and Double D BBQ, adding to the festive atmosphere.
The official ribbon cutting took place the following Saturday which marked the ranch’s official opening day. Newton County Economic Developer Tim Myers and Butch Cain from the Newton County Board of Commissioners were in attendance to welcome and congratulate Sandy Oak for the opening day.
Operating hours for Sandy Oak Ranch, as stated on their website, are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The ranch remains closed to the public on Mondays.