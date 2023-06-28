Sandy Oak Ranch Wildlife Adventure, a highly anticipated wildlife attraction, celebrated its long-awaited opening on Saturday, June 24th.

Located at 1144 W 700 N in Lake Village, the ranch spans approximately 80 acres and is owned and operated by Josh Groen and his father Randy. This expansive space now serves as a habitat for a diverse range of animal species. Visitors can expect to encounter various types of birds, kangaroos, elk, and numerous other fascinating animals, making it an ideal destination for families seeking an enjoyable and educational experience.

