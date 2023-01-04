Sandy Oak Ranch, a new wildlife adventure and zoo is slated to open in Newton County late this spring.
Sandy Oak was founded by Josh Groen and his father, Randy. The two have been involved with wildlife for many years.
“I’ve been raised around exotic animals since I was born,” said Josh. “We actually raise and sell exotic animals such as different types of swans and deer and stuff like that. So, we always had our own little private zoo you could say.”
Josh said that the idea to start this project came from watching family and friends come to their property and interact with their animals. From there, Josh talked to his father and decided to purchase another plot of land, one that would be accessible to everybody who is interested.
“We decided to buy this second property and open it up to the public to let them get a feel for what we get to experience every day.”
With such a small crew, and racing against the weather, the work the team has put into getting the park ready to open has been quite the process.
“My dad, myself, and one or two other guys have done this entire project ourselves,” Josh said. “Between all the stone roads being put in already, an eight-foot fence and a perimeter fence around the whole property, automatic waterers and stuff like that, there is a lot involved. We’ve put a lot into it.”
The zoo itself will sit on 80 acres of land, where the public can come and view many different types of animals from ostriches to elk as well as different types of deer, and exotic birds. The park will also be both drive-through and walk-through accessible. With the area of land being so large, Josh wants to make sure they utilize it to the best of their ability.
“We are making all of these exhibits bigger than we are required to,” he said. “We want everything open, we want the animals to have plenty of room as well as the people when they come here.”
Although it is billed as a zoo, Josh says this project will not be involved with any large cats such as tigers or lions. He wants to make sure this is a family-friendly environment that gets people together and back out into nature.
While there currently is no set date for opening day, Josh assures Sandy Oak Ranch will be open sometime in the spring of this year.
Sandy Oak Ranch will be located at 1144 W. 700 N in Lake Village.