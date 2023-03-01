Recently the Sagamore Council, Boy Scouts of America celebrated its 50th Anniversary with an awards luncheon in Kokomo, where the council is currently headquartered, according to information from the council.

The current council was incorporated on Jan. 1, 1973 when professional and volunteer leadership from three local councils determined that a merger was the best course of action for the sustained success of the Scouting program in North Central Indiana. The three councils forming the merger was: Three Rivers Council (Logansport) Meshingomesia Council (Marion), and Harrison Trails Council (Lafayette). The council currently serves more than 2,000 youth and 600 adult leaders in Tippecanoe, Benton, Warren, Fountain, Pulaski, Jasper, White, Cass, Howard, Grant, Miami, Wabash, Fulton, and Newton Counties.