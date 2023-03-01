Recently the Sagamore Council, Boy Scouts of America celebrated its 50th Anniversary with an awards luncheon in Kokomo, where the council is currently headquartered, according to information from the council.
The current council was incorporated on Jan. 1, 1973 when professional and volunteer leadership from three local councils determined that a merger was the best course of action for the sustained success of the Scouting program in North Central Indiana. The three councils forming the merger was: Three Rivers Council (Logansport) Meshingomesia Council (Marion), and Harrison Trails Council (Lafayette). The council currently serves more than 2,000 youth and 600 adult leaders in Tippecanoe, Benton, Warren, Fountain, Pulaski, Jasper, White, Cass, Howard, Grant, Miami, Wabash, Fulton, and Newton Counties.
Scouting has served more than 100,000 youth over the last 50 years with unparalleled life skill and character building programming designed to prepare young people for their adult lives. While the last 59 years are being celebrated, Scouting has been prevalent in the area since 1910 when the Boy Scouts of America was founded. Scouting locally has thrived, over time, working towards their mission of preparing young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.
The highlight of the luncheon was the recognition of volunteers Chris Shelmon of Lafayette and Cree Gerlach of Star City with the Silver Beaver Award, the highest award a local council can bestow upon a volunteer.
Other leaders and Scouts were recognized for their services to Scouting including recipients of the District Awards of Merit, James E. West Fellowship, BSA Scouting Service Awards, the President’s Award, 2022 Class of Eagle Scouts, Eagle Scout Project of the Year, and recognition for the Scout units that have been in existence since the incorporation of the Council in 1973.
Eagle Scout and State Representative Mike Karickhoff and Kokomo Mayor, Tyler Moore presented Council leadership with resolutions commemorating the day.
Scouting in the Sagamore Council today serves boys and girls in kindergarten through their 21st birthday with age appropriate programs: Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Venturing, and Exploring. For more information head to www.Sagamorebsa.org or to join head to www.BeAScout.org.