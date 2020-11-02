Accident statistics always prove there’s nothing safe about being a human. Accidents occur at home, at work and while out recreating. Golfers have accidents, bowlers have accidents as do bikers, hikers and anglers. Luckily, when ranked against the other forms of recreation, hunting as an accident prone pastime is low on the list.
But all hunting isn’t equally safe. Waterfowl hunters, for instance, face safety challenges the average land-based hunter does not–namely, water.
Expert waterfowl hunters have compiled a number of helpful hints to help waterfowl hunters address weather, firearm and water safety. Tips for waterfowl hunters to consider include:
FIREARM SAFETY
The first rule while hunting is to always keep the gun’s safety in the safe position while carrying the gun or when it’s leaning, loaded and ready in the blind. Pushing the safety should be a part of the “mounting the gun” process. Always be careful while loading, reloading or unloading the gun especially around other hunters and their dogs. Know where your partners and other hunters are at all times and always be aware of where the muzzle of your shotgun is
When hunting from a blind decide which side of the blind is your side to shoot from ahead of time and stick to it. When a flock comes in, only shoot at the birds in your zone. Only one hunter should shoot at a single bird.
Ducks and mud go together. Always be careful of your footing, open the action when moving or wading. If you do fall, check your firearm carefully for barrel obstructions, mud in the action or other effects of water or mud. Then remember the first rule — keep the safety in the safe position until the gun is being shouldered.
WEATHER
Waterfowl hunters are among the highest risk group for hypothermia because of their proximity to water, wind and poor weather conditions. If you fall and get wet, go home. Or at least take a break and change into warm, dry clothes. Being tough won’t prevent hypothermia.
Without a readily available heat source, hypothermia can set in very quickly if you are wet, even in relatively mild weather. Wear wool clothing or synthetics which stay warm when wet. Pack extra clothes in a waterproof bag. Control wind and wetness by using appropriate waterproof parkas, jackets, waders and boots.
Bring a variety of high energy and high sugar content food bars for quick energy/calories. This is a perfect time to forget that low-carb diet.
Your extremities are very important. It’s no fun to hunt with cold feet, hands or head. Wear a hat. Wear warm gloves. Use waterproof gloves when setting decoys or retrieving downed birds.
BOATING SAFETY
Waterfowl hunters are usually wearing heavy clothing that restricts swimming ability. Though a life jacket may add extra bulk, it will still keep a hunter afloat if it fits correctly.
Consider wearing a life jacket designed for waterfowl hunters called a “float coat.” They come in different camo patterns, provide excellent protection from cold, wind and rain and prolong survival time if the waterfowl hunter falls overboard. A float coat can replace a regular
hunting coat while also serving as a life jacket.
While preparing for the hunt, hunters should remember, if they plan to use a motor boat check to be sure the boat is in good working condition, has enough gas for the trip to prevent them from being stranded.
Proactive steps for hunters to take to reduce their chances for serious mishaps include never standing in an unsecured boat to shoot. Shoot only when at a natural/comfortable angle. Be aware of dogs, and other partners while in a boat — be extra careful with your firearm. Like a blind, a boat is a close-quarters situation.
Unload your shotgun when moving from place to place in a boat. Put your unloaded shotgun in a secured case. This keeps the shotgun cleaner and will remind you to unload before moving.
Floating gun cases are extra insurance.
Safety comes mostly from planning ahead and using common sense. The marsh awaits you.