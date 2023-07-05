At this year’s 104th Newton County Fair, you must visit the Agriculture of Yesteryear Showcase, also known as the Antique Tractor Barn. Presented by the Newton County Farm Bureau, the showcase brings the history of farming to life. It reminds viewers of the trials and toils of our ancestors in the world of agriculture. Visitors are reminded just how far tools and technology have changed our way of life. It is sometimes hard to imagine that these pieces of equipment were once technological advances themselves!
Check out the Agriculture of Yesteryear schedule of events.
Saturday, July 8: 5 PM- 8 PM Exhibit Check- In
Sunday, July 9: 8 AM- 4 PM Exhibit Check- In, 12 NOON Exhibitors Carry-in Dinner
Friday, July 14: 6:30 PM Tractor Parade
Saturday, July 15: 11:30 AM Tractor Drive to Don’s Drive-In
Sunday, July 16: 8 AM-12 PM Displays Released, NOON Antique Tractor Pull in the Grandstand
The Antique Machinery Building is located at the east end of the fairgrounds in the livestock area. Relive the past or learn about it by visiting this wonderful exhibit during fair week. Patrons can also see these great machines on the move during the Antique Tractor Parade through the fairgrounds at 6:30 pm prior to the Tractor Pull on Friday, July 14.
Those wishing to exhibit some equipment in the building should simply contact Jeff Light at (765) 427-3441 to reserve their spot.