On Saturday, April 29, residents of Newton County came out to enjoy the Newton County Park Board’s Smallest Tree City Arbor Day celebration. The event took place in the park in Mount Ayr in honor of the town’s 20th year as a tree city. Mount Ayr is also recognized as Indiana’s smallest tree city.

The celebration was marked by a flag ceremony from the VFW and the Boy Scout Troop 149. The National Anthem was played by the North Newton High School band led by director Craig Redlin to kick off the day’s event.

