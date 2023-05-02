On Saturday, April 29, residents of Newton County came out to enjoy the Newton County Park Board’s Smallest Tree City Arbor Day celebration. The event took place in the park in Mount Ayr in honor of the town’s 20th year as a tree city. Mount Ayr is also recognized as Indiana’s smallest tree city.
The celebration was marked by a flag ceremony from the VFW and the Boy Scout Troop 149. The National Anthem was played by the North Newton High School band led by director Craig Redlin to kick off the day’s event.
The band then performed a short concert before the students needed to leave for their prom festivities. The Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District handed out free trees of several different species to be planted, including the Common Chokecherry, Norway Spruce, White Oak, and White Pine. Food was also prepared for event goers to enjoy before the Arbor Day ceremony began at 1 p.m.
Several speakers delivered speeches during the ceremony, beginning with Mount Ayr Town Council member Teresa Zenor who took the podium first to speak about the day. “There was a lot of work put in to this,” she said. “We want to thank the band, the Newton County Honor Guard, Boy Scout Troop 149, and the Newton County Park’s Board for their participation and support for us. We were lucky enough to do the work many years ago to become a tree city. It’s been a lot of work from a lot of people.”
Zenor went on to discuss what Arbor Day means to the community before introducing Newton County Economic Development Director Tim Myers. Other speakers during the ceremony were North Newton High School FFA Director Ron DeYoung, Newton County Soil and Water Director Bri Stack, and the Indiana Community Urban Forestry Director Jacob Roos.
To conclude the Arbor Day celebration, members of the Mount Ayr Tree City committee, as well as director Roos gathered around a recently planted Regal Prince Oak tree in the park for a photo to end the ceremony.
After the events, the town of Mount Ayr's local community center exhibits and museums were open for viewing by those interested.