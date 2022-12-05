Residents of Brook and the surrounding area gathered in McKinley Park on Dec. 3 for the town’s second annual Hometown Christmas.
The park was filled with several activities to take part in that were fun for the whole family. Activities included a gingerbread house and ugly sweater competition, a holiday hay ride, Christmas cookie decorating (cookies donated by Nicole Riegle), s’mores with firefighters, pictures with Santa, ice sculpting from Jim Houser of Sub-Zero Ice Sculptures, decorated golf carts, and children’s games.