The Remington High School Alumni met on April 29 at their former Remington High School Gymnasium, now Remington Tri County Elementary. There were 152 in attendance with class years extending from 1945, Maurie Risch our oldest attendng Alumni to class of 1971 the last class to graduate from Remington High School.
A social hour was enjoyed by all prior to the dinner served by Jack Taulman, Remington Poultry and Catering serving a delicious chicken and pork chop dinner. Lanny Sigo gave an interesting short talk on some of the alumni who left the small high school and went on to make the world a better place. Everyone enjoyed themselves and all are looking forward to attending the alumni next year on April 27, 2024.