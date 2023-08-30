LIBRARY BOARD TO MEET IN SEPTEMBER- The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for September of 2023 will be held on Monday, September 18 at 5:30 PM at the Morocco Community Library, 205 S. West St in Morocco. For further information, contact Jennifer Arrenholz, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
1,000 BOOKS BEFORE KINDERGARTEN- Newton County Public Library offers 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, an easy and fun reading program for littles and their parents. Simply read a book, any book to your newborn, infant or toddler. The goal is to read 1,000 books before each little one starts Kindergarten. (Parents can repeat favorite books!) It sounds hard, but if parents read ONE book every night that’s 365 books a year, 730 books in two years, and 1,095 books in three years! We are here to help, by offering log sheets to list the books parents read to their children or parents may log online with our BeanStack app. Children earn a new book for every 100-book milestone they reach, as well! We maintain a photo gallery in each Library for children progressing through the program, and we will post on social media with parental permission. At the end of the program when children begin Kindergarten parents will have a photographic record of their growth, and each child will have up to 10 books in his or her personal library! Visit your branch of the Newton County Public Library to sign up for this rewarding program, or register online at https://newton.beanstack.org/users/sign_in
BABYTIME CONTINUES AT LAKE VILLAGE- Parents and babies from birth to 23 months are invited to Babytime – an engaging program to teach simple songs, fingerplays, rhymes, and start little ones off right about reading. Babytime is a great way to meet new friends and have fun! Lake Village will offer Babytime on Thursdays at 9:30 AM through September 21. Registration is required – please visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library or call 219/992-3490 to register. You may also register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE CONTINUES AT LAKE VILLAGE- Our fun-filled toddler program, Mother Goose on the Loose, is being presented at Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Tuesdays at 10:00 AM through September 19. Mother Goose on the Loose is a series of literature-based programs for children ages 2 and 3. These programs present fun themes about simple motions, concepts, families, and friends! Children will hear stories, sing, dance, learn finger plays, play together, and. meet other children and adults. Moms and babysitters are asked to sit in, as well. We ask parents or caregivers to register their children, so we know how many little ones to expect. Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register, or call 219/992- 3490. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
STORYTIME CONTINUES AT LAKE VILLAGE- Storytime is a weekly set of action-packed half-hour programs with stories, songs, dancing, and activities for children ages 4 to 5 years! Lake Village is offering Storytime on Tuesdays at 11:00 AM through September 19. Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register, or call 219/992-3490. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
LIBRARIES TO CLOSE FOR LABOR DAY- All locations of the Newton County Public Library will be closed on Monday, September 4, 2023, in observance of Labor Day. Lake Village, Morocco, and Roselawn Libraries will reopen on Tuesday, September 5 at 9 AM. The Board and Staff of Newton County Public Library wishes everyone a safe and pleasant Labor Day weekend.
GIANT BOARD GAMES AT LAKE VILLAGE- Children grades K through 6 are invited to Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Tuesday, September 5 to play board games like no other! We are offering giant board games like Sorry!, Candy Land and Yahtzee to play with friends and have fun! Registration is required – please visit Lake Village Library or call 219/992-3490 to register. Register online at:https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms
LAKE VILLAGE AND MOROCCO HOST GROWING TOGETHER: A PARENTING GROUP-Newton County Public Library is excited to bring the community Growing Together: A Parenting Class presented by Hannah McGraw from North Central Indiana Rural Crisis Center! This series of classes will be offered at Lake Village Memorial Library on the first Wednesday of each month and at Morocco Community Library on the second Wednesday of each month through December. This class is aimed to provide effective, positive, and realistic education to all parents in our community. We welcome biological parents, foster parents, grandparents, and any adult raising children. In addition to the class structure, we work as a support group for parents to lift each other up and provide guidance. Lake Village will host the parenting class on Wednesday, September 6 at 6:30 PM. Morocco will offer the same class on Wednesday, September 13 at 6:30 PM. Registration is required for these gatherings, as it helps us prepare. Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register or call 219/992-3490. Call Morocco Community Library at 219/285-2664 or visit the Library to register. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
LEGO CLUB TO MEET AT ROSELAWN- Children in grades K through 6 are invited to Roselawn for LEGO Club on Wednesday, September 6 at 4:00 PM. Children will enjoy a variety of building challenges and time with friends, along with after-school snacks! Call Roselawn Library at 219/348-3850, stop in to register, or go online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms
SHRINKY DINKS AT MOROCCO- Children in grades K through 6 are invited to the Morocco Community Library on Wednesday, September 6 at 4:00 PM to make Shrinky Dinks! Shrinky Dinks are what we call crafts make with large, flexible sheets of plastic which, when heated in an oven, shrink to small hard plates without changing their color or shape. We will have pictures available to trace and color, or attendants may use their imaginations to create their own designs. Youth will be using permanent markers, so we ask that they dress in clothing that won’t be damaged if their pens slip. Register for this creative event by visiting the Morocco Community Library, calling219/285-2664, or online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms
PLAYDATES AT MOROCCO, LAKE VILLAGE AND ROSELAWN- Morocco is offering a Library Playdate on Friday, September 8 at 10:00 AM. Lake Village will host a playdate on Monday, September 11 at 10:00 AM and Roselawn is offering a playdate on Thursday, September 14 at 11:00 AM. Toys will be available for children to play with, and books will be available to read, as well. Visit the Library to make new friends and learn about Library services. Registration is required for these gatherings, as it helps library staff prepare materials. Visit any library to register or call Morocco Community Library at 219/285-2664, Lake Village at 219/992-3490 or Roselawn at 219/348-3850. You may also register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family
TWEEN ROCK PAINTING AT LAKE VILLAGE- Get your creativity ready! Tweens in grades 5 through 8 are invited to Lake Village Library for a fun afternoon of rock painting on Tuesday, September 12 at 3:30 PM! We will use paint to make pretty designs on rocks, so please dress accordingly. Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register, or call 219/992-3490. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-tween
ROSELAWN HOSTS MURDER MYSTERY- Attention all teens and tweens! Another crime has been committed at the Roselawn Library! Bring your friends and help us solve the murder mystery on Tuesday, September 12 at 4:00 PM! Call Roselawn Library at 219/348-3850, stop in to register, or go online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen
TALK SAVES LIVES COMES TO ROSELAWN- Newton County Coroner and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention presenter Scott McCord will provide up-to-date data and research and explain what can be done to fight this leading cause of death. Participants will learn the common risk factors for suicide, how to spot warning signs in others, and how to keep themselves, their loved ones, and those in their communities safe. This class is for adults ages 18 and older. Roselawn Library will host the class on Tuesday, September 12 at 6:30 PM. Registration is required for these gatherings, as it helps us prepare. Visit Roselawn Library to register, call 219/348-3850 or go online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
TEEN MUG DECORATING AT ROSELAWN- Teens are invited to decorate their own mug at the Roselawn Library on Wednesday, September 13 at 4:00 PM! They make great holders for pencils, makeup brushes or hot chocolate! Call Roselawn Library at 219/348-3850, stop in to register, or go online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen
TWEEN SHARPIE MUGS AT MOROCCO- Tweens in grades 5 through 8 are invited to Morocco Community Library on Wednesday, September 13 at 4:00 PM to decorate their own mug using Sharpies! This would be a wonderful time for you to make a mug for yourself or for a gift. We will be using Sharpies, so please dress appropriately. Register for this creative event by visiting the Morocco Community Library, calling 219/285-2664, or online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-tween
SENIOR CRAFT HOUR AT LAKE VILLAGE- Seniors are invited to the Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Thursday, September 14 at 9:30 AM for a fun, engaging morning of crafts! Get out of the house and make new friends while creating a new piece of art! All supplies will be provided, and participants are welcome to bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. Please visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library or call 219/992-3490 to register, or go online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
FOREST STORYTIME AT ROSELAWN- What creatures’ dwell in the forest? Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join us in learning about different animals who live in the forest on Thursday, September 14 at 10:00 AM. We will sing, dance, read stories, and have lots of fun! Registration is required for these gatherings, as it helps library staff prepare materials. Visit Roselawn Library to register or call 219/348-3850. You may also register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
BOOK CHAT AT ROSELAWN LIBRARY- Adults, please join us at Roselawn Library on Thursday, September 14 at 10:00 AM for Book Chat! Instead of reading the same book and then discussing it, participants will discuss their recent reads, favorite books, and enjoy time discussing the best pastime of all – reading! Registration is required, so visit Roselawn Library, call 219/348-3850, or register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
LAKE VILLAGE HOSTS FAMILY CLUE- There’s been a murder at the Library! Can you crack the case? Head over Lake VillageLibrary on Thursday, September 14 at 3:30PM to find clues, talk to the staff, and determine who’s the murderer and what was the weapon of choice. To register for this program, please visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library, call 219/992-3490 or go online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family
LIFE SIZED BOARD GAME AT ROSELAWN- The library has turned into a giant board game! Children in Kindergarten through 6th grade are invited to Roselawn Library on Friday, September 15 at 6:00 PM to roll dice, compete in head-to-head competitions, and try to be the first to the end of the board game! Call Roselawn Library at 219/348-3850, stop in to register, or go online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms