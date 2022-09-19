CHILDREN PROGRAMMING – Our regular children programs are back with some new and exciting changes! The Brook Library is thrilled to offer weekly reading, game, and STEAM based programming for the 2022-2023 academic year. Programming starts on September 19th and will run with the following schedule:
Mondays: Story Hour (3-5-year-olds not attended K) at 3:00 pm
Mondays: Little Wigglers (0-2-year-olds) at 4:00 pm
Tuesdays: Heyday Tuesday (3rd -5th grade) at 3:30 pm
Wednesdays: Wacky Wednesday (K-2nd grade) at 3:30 pm
Parents can stop by the library to register their children for these programs. For more information, call 219-275-2471.
BOOK CLUB – Join the Brook Library on October 4th at 5:30 pm for our monthly book club meeting to connect with other readers while we talk about our latest reads. Call 219-275-2471 to RSVP.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES – The Brook Public Library Board of Trustees will have their monthly meeting on October 10th at 5:00 pm.