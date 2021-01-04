I’ve often heard, and have often written the words, “hunters pay for conservation.” The reason for this is because hunters buy hunting licenses and the license fees fund state wildlife management agencies. That’s it. The license fees don’t pay for the governor’s travel around the state. Hunting license fees don’t fund road improvements, high school sports, mental health clinics or any other of the state’s responsibilities. They just pay for the monitoring and management of the state’s wildlife.
Still, there’s another source of money which is equally important for wildlife management. It’s often just called the Pittman-Robertson Fund, named after the legislators who pushed the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act through congress back in 1937. In a nutshell, the money in this fund is gathered from an excise tax levied on sporting arms, ammo and archery equipment. That money is then apportioned back to state wildlife agencies where it becomes a vital part of those agency budgets.
The original legislation was crafted so well there’s been little need to go back to make adjustments, amendments or wholesale changes to the law. There have been attempts to corrupt the law by feckless politicians trying to divert those millions to non-conservation projects. Thankfully, those challenges have easily been beaten back.
Surprisingly then, this column report and celebrates the first birthday of the “Modernizing the Pittman-Robertson Fund for Tomorrow’s Needs Act,” which was signed into law by President Trump just over a year ago. One eventful year has come and gone; and in that time, the conservation community has begun the work to implement the most important components of this law.
Conservationists may have been able to stave off attempts by greedy politicians to suck dollars away from the Fund, but the steady decline in hunter numbers is also a threat. When fewer hunting licenses are sold, when fewer sporting arms and hunting gear is sold, that too, depletes the fund and the amount of money available to support conservation.
Across the country, every state wildlife agency has signed on to a variety of R3 projects and programs. R3 is the short name for Recruit, Retain and Reactivate hunters. Though the conservation community is solidly behind R3 efforts, the Pittman-Robertson law was written so tightly, funds from this source couldn’t be spent for R3 projects.
The P-R Modernization Act was passed to add the definitions of hunter recruitment and recreational shooter recruitment to the language of the Pittman-Robertson law. The law also expanded the competitive Multi-State Conservation Grant (MSCG) program by providing $5 million annually for hunter and recreational target shooter recruitment projects.
These updates to America’s wildlife conservation funding system have removed constraints on recruiting, retaining, and reactivating hunters and recreational shooters. Though this year has been chaotic, these updates were timely with so many Americans realizing how important and beneficial it is to spend time outdoors.
Once the modernization bill was passed, the US Fish and Wildlife Service quickly developed guidelines and to help state fish and wildlife agencies understand how they can apply and use this money. The goal of the USFWS is to be both innovative as well as consistent in administering these funds to each state.
Once signed into law, the Act enabled the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (AFWA) to get to work on the MSCG part of the law. The program was structured, grants solicited and reviewed. Even with the constraints caused by the pandemic, selected projects began September 1, 2020, and another round of projects have been started as of January 1st.
Up to now, most states developed their own projects. Some were similar to projects in other states, some were unique. Results varied. Some were hugely successful while others seemed to fall short of expectations. It’s hoped with additional leadership from the top, successes and failures can be shared among the states to upgrade each state’s programs. One year in, the outlook is good.
It is gratifying to know this legislation allows state fish and wildlife agency partners the flexibility to spend federal excise tax dollars more strategically and in ways that can better address modern-day R3 challenges.