I need to hire a trained orangutan a couple times each year. Once when I remove my boat’s battery in late fall when I’m putting the boat into hibernation mode for the cold weather and then one more time to reinstall the battery in the spring. The O-tang is needed because it has long slender arms, able to reach into the battery compartment to unhook the battery terminals and tie down strap. And then, since these big orange monkeys are seven times stronger than humans, it can easily lift the heavy battery out of its case and then slide it out from under the boat’s floor to lift it free.
So I asked myself (and checked dozens of Internet sites) to see if there’s a better way. The easiest way for me would be to do nothing and hope the battery is still good in the spring. Bad idea.
Though a fully charged battery is freeze-proof down to minus 76 degrees. A dead battery will freeze just below 32 degrees. I would guess a partially discharged battery will freeze somewhere in between.
Easy enough, charge the battery and hope the polar vortexes this winter don’t set new records. (The coldest I’ve ever experienced at my house is minus 36.) Should be good, right?
Should be, assuming the fully charged battery remains fully charged once the key is switched off. That’s a bad assumption, even on my boat when there’s absolutely nothing running when the key is off. Many boats, like most modern autos, have several electronic “things” which draw on the battery’s charge, even when the ignition is shut off. Things like clocks, music systems, sonar units, computerized engine controls and others all use miniscule amounts of electricity — key switch on or off. That fully charged battery won’t stay fully charged for long.
Would just unhooking the battery and leaving it in the boat be good enough? Nope, even an “unhooked” battery will lose charge over time. Some of the discharge has to do with the battery chemistry, some of it is discharge due to moisture or even just through the humidity in the air. One to four months of sitting idle seems to be the maximum recommended allowable storage time, depending on the temperature where the battery is stored. One month in a frozen boat; perhaps four months sitting on your kitchen table is okay — perhaps.
I’d probably remember to top off the charge every month or so if my battery were to be used as a table decoration. Would I remember to keep the Diehard up to snuff every month in Ol’ Wavewhacker out in the barn? Would the polar vortex come midway through the month?
Which came first, the rechargeable battery or the battery charger? Both have been around since 1850 or so and both have been refined since — especially, the chargers. There are now three types available, often all bundled into one machine.
One type is a quick charger which “puts” the power back into a discharged battery by jolting it with a relatively high current. Another type is a trickle charger which slowly delivers voltage to the battery. Experts say using trickle chargers extends the life of the battery. Then there’s the float charger. The float charger is a mini-trickle charger which delivers a tiny bit of charge automatically. It switches on and off periodically when the circuitry in the charger determines a bit of charge is needed to replace the electricity a battery loses as it sits idle. Float chargers deliver even less voltage than trickle chargers and won’t recharge a dead or significantly discharged battery.
Multi-function chargers are available at multiple price points. Everyone with a car or boat should have one. I think everyone who owns a boat battery should have a float charger for each battery they own. I’ve put one on the battery in my boat while it’s in winter storage for the past several years — polar vortexes or not. That seemed to work.
What would have been better would have been to remove the battery, store it in an indoor location and connect it to a float charger whether that’s in my basement or on the dining room table. I’d do it that way, but it’s hard to find trained orangutans.