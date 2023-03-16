nn ffa

Two North Newton FFA seniors, Madelyn Arrenholz and Simon Drenth, recently reflected on their time in FFA and the skills they've learned during their time as members.

 Photo by ZACK WATERS

Two Senior North Newton FFA members are sharing their thoughts on the importance of FFA and the skills they've learned over the years.

Madelyn Arrenholz and Simon Drenth have each been FFA members since they were in seventh grade. They claim that in the last six years, the FFA has allowed them to grow exponentially in ways they otherwise may not have had they not made the decision to become members all those years ago.

