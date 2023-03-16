Two Senior North Newton FFA members are sharing their thoughts on the importance of FFA and the skills they've learned over the years.
Madelyn Arrenholz and Simon Drenth have each been FFA members since they were in seventh grade. They claim that in the last six years, the FFA has allowed them to grow exponentially in ways they otherwise may not have had they not made the decision to become members all those years ago.
Arrenholz, who will be attending Hanover College in the fall to major in Environmental Science, said her time in FFA brought out a new side to her.
"When I joined, I wasn’t super knowledgeable about agriculture," she said. "I’ve also learned you don’t have to come from a farm family to be in FFA. I don’t live on a farm but I’ve gotten as much out of it as someone that does."
According to Arrenholz, the leadership skills and connections she has made from being a district officer were vital in molding her into the person she is today. "I’ve got to meet so many different people and learned a lot of leadership skills and how to facilitate to a group of people," said Arrenholz. "It helps so much with your public speaking and leadership skills and stuff that you don’t necessarily learn every day in school. So it helps you with those life skills, as well as helps you form connections with people you may not have met otherwise."
Drenth is looking to attend Purdue University to major in Agribusiness with a possible minor in marketing. He noted that the competitions were a big high point of his time in FFA. "I really enjoy the leadership development events and competitions." In these types of competitions, members are to present a demonstration on a product or topic and convince a panel of judges as to why the topic is relevant to their industry. Drenth noted that he earned third place in one competition in particular. "I did Ag sales," he said. "So, I had to get a product and explain to the judges why you should incorporate the product in their business. I liked it because it's on you to persuade them why they should pick your product."
On the topic of leadership, the two pointed at their FFA Advisor and North Newton Ag Department teacher, Ron DeYoung as someone that has helped them become successful during their time in FFA.
"“Mr. DeYoung has definitely taught me a lot. It will be weird not seeing him every day, because I am down in his class four times a day this year. He helps figure out our problems when we have them," said Arrenholz. Drenth added to that notion saying "he and I had a little alliance. For awhile, I was the only boy in FFA so we kind of teamed up. He’s a big mentor of mine. You can ask him anything and he’ll try his best to help you figure out how to do it.”
Drenth said that he would also miss the forestry competitions as well, with Arrenholz in agreement. " Forestry will definitely be missed because that is our chapter's big contest," Arrenholz said. "We’ve put so much time and effort learning it all and now we have a bunch of knowledge about it."
They also agreed that the big highlight of their time in FFA was attending the National Convention. The FFA National Convention takes place in Indianapolis with over 60,000 FFA members in attendance from all over the country. Arrenholz said she enjoys meeting and connecting with individuals she would otherwise not have had the chance to meet had she not been in attendance. “It’s been really cool to see and meet people from across the country there, just because it’s not something you would get to see or do every day," she stated. "This past October, one of my friends and I met FFA chapters from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands which was really cool that they were able to send people to Indianapolis and we got to meet them.”
Drenth said attending the National Convention allowed for him to meet farmers he's spent time watching and learning from on the internet. "I didn’t go this year but last year I met some of the big YouTube farmers and that was great," he said. "You know, you watch them and learn from them on the internet, but then I actually got to meet and talk to them so that was really cool. Plus, I got a lot of free hats."
The two students and their chapter will next be competing in the District 1 FFA Leadership contest on at Tri-County High School March 11.