Student recognitions at North Newton School Corporation for the month of November have been announced. They include Rowan Lavigette, Evelyn (Evie) DeYoung, Kayden Best, Hannah Atkison, and Ayden Hyde.
Rowan is a fifth grader at Lake Village and was nominated by his teacher, Mrs. Hines, and his principal, Mrs. Schwuchow. “Rowan is a ‘dream’ student!,” said Hines. He is a strong leader who always puts 100% effort into his work. Additionally, Rowan cooperates well with his classmates and is always willing to help when a peer needs it. Rowan is a champion for promoting positive choices – he supports those who do the right thing and stands up to those who do not. Outside of the classroom, Rowan enjoys playing sports, especially basketball and baseball. Principal Schwuchow said, “Rowan is truly an outstanding Tiger!” She attributes Rowan’s success to his flexibility and personal characteristics. Rowan is encouraging and kind toward others, offering his friendship to all. Through his own achievements of excellence, he inspires others to be their best as well.
Evelyn (Evie) is in the first grade at Lincoln Elementary and was nominated by her teacher, Ms. Kun. Evie has an outstanding work ethic and strives for excellence in all that she does. Her honesty and understanding have earned the respect and admiration of her peers. She loves to read, particularly her Elephant and Piggie books. Another favorite of Evie’s is when the cafeteria has breakfast for lunch.
Kayden is a fifth grade student at Morocco Elementary, nominated by his teacher, Mr. Doughty and Principal Lawbaugh for his exemplary work ethic. Mr. Doughty said Kayden comes to school each day with a smile and a readiness to learn. He is a great role model for his classmates. He eagerly participates in discussions, but is also a good listener and knows when to remain quiet. “Kayden is a wonderful student and superb young man,” concluded Doughty. Mrs. Lawbaugh commented on Kayden’s superior ability to plan and achieve his goals. “We are very excited by what we see in Kayden and look forward to the great things he will do,” said Lawbaugh.
Hannah is in the seventh grade at North Newton’s Jr. High School and was nominated by her teacher, Craig Redlin, for her outstanding attitude and behavior. Hannah plays percussion as part of the Spartan Alliance. Her most recent achievement was being selected for the Indiana Band Master’s Association All Region Band, an honor that she alone received this year out of all of the musicians at North Newton. Mr. Redlin is proud of her musical abilities, attitude, and interest at such a young age. He stated, “Her desire to be a great musician is so mature that she will make us all proud one day!” Redlin also acknowledged how fortunate he is to have Hannah is his band.
Ayden is an eleventh-grade student at the senior high school, nominated by his teacher, Mrs. DeYoung, who says, “He makes my day better to have him in class.” Ayden has commendable behavior and a superb attitude toward school. DeYoung also notes his perseverance and how far he has come academically as well as behaviorally. “He is so kind and positive. He is respectful and now that he “gets it”, he is just outstanding!”
Congratulations to all of the student spotlights for November.