Student recognitions at North Newton School Corporation for the month of November have been announced. They include Rowan Lavigette, Evelyn (Evie) DeYoung, Kayden Best, Hannah Atkison, and Ayden Hyde.

Rowan is a fifth grader at Lake Village and was nominated by his teacher, Mrs. Hines, and his principal, Mrs. Schwuchow. “Rowan is a ‘dream’ student!,” said Hines. He is a strong leader who always puts 100% effort into his work. Additionally, Rowan cooperates well with his classmates and is always willing to help when a peer needs it. Rowan is a champion for promoting positive choices – he supports those who do the right thing and stands up to those who do not. Outside of the classroom, Rowan enjoys playing sports, especially basketball and baseball. Principal Schwuchow said, “Rowan is truly an outstanding Tiger!” She attributes Rowan’s success to his flexibility and personal characteristics. Rowan is encouraging and kind toward others, offering his friendship to all. Through his own achievements of excellence, he inspires others to be their best as well.

