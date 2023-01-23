North Newton proudly boasts the achievements of three of its students, Simon Drenth, Lexi Cunningham, and Madelyn Arrenholz, for being named finalists for the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. This prestigious scholarship recognizes those who are actively involved in the community, have strong academic and leadership skills, and possess outstanding character. Arrenholz is the 2023 Lilly Endowment scholarship recipient, and Cunningham is the first runner-up. Congratulations to all three students for representing North Newton well!

January celebrates student spotlights for exemplary behavior and stellar achievement. Recipients this month are Jace Zamazal, Cheyanne Holstein-Booker, Jameson Bowen, Callie Williams, and Samuel Lipsky. Jace attends Lake Village Elementary where he is in the third grade. Mrs. Nirtaut nominated Jace for being an ideal student! “Jace works so hard on everything he does, and he does it with a smile.

