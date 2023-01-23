North Newton proudly boasts the achievements of three of its students, Simon Drenth, Lexi Cunningham, and Madelyn Arrenholz, for being named finalists for the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. This prestigious scholarship recognizes those who are actively involved in the community, have strong academic and leadership skills, and possess outstanding character. Arrenholz is the 2023 Lilly Endowment scholarship recipient, and Cunningham is the first runner-up. Congratulations to all three students for representing North Newton well!
January celebrates student spotlights for exemplary behavior and stellar achievement. Recipients this month are Jace Zamazal, Cheyanne Holstein-Booker, Jameson Bowen, Callie Williams, and Samuel Lipsky. Jace attends Lake Village Elementary where he is in the third grade. Mrs. Nirtaut nominated Jace for being an ideal student! “Jace works so hard on everything he does, and he does it with a smile.
He never complains, and he asks questions for understanding. Jace always gives his best effort, no matter the task,” says Nirtaut. Additionally, Jace is a fabulous helper and friend. Wherever there is a need, Jace attends to it. When one of his peers has been absent, Jace will help with the missing work.
When something in the room needs to be straightened, Jace will do what he can to make it better. “I can also count on him to do anything I ask and to do it well.” Jace strives to make others happy; he has a kind heart and a contagious personality, says Principal Schwuchow. Consideration and thoughtfulness are priorities for Jace, which make him the ideal candidate for Lake Village’s Student Spotlight.
Cheyanne, also in the third grade, attends Lincoln Elementary. Mrs. Smith, Cheyanne’s teacher, nominated her for her meritable kindness and respect shown to all. “As a classroom leader, others look to Cheyanne and follow her example,” says Smith. “I am lucky that Cheyanne is in my class and I can't wait to see where her great attitude and work ethic takes her in life.” Jameson, another third-grade student from Morocco Elementary, was nominated by his teacher, Mrs. Sanders, and Principal Lawbaugh for his conscientiousness, astute organization, and strong work ethic. Mrs. Sanders commends Jameson for always having his work turned in on time. She attributes his success in part to having his materials and supplies well managed so he can spend more time and effort on his actual work. Jameson even helps his classmates coordinate their belongings as he recognizes organization’s role in overall achievement. Sanders says she is thrilled to have Jameson in her class. Principal Lawbaugh says she looks forward to watching Jameson grow and shine in his years at Morocco.
Lawbaugh complimented Jameson on his helpfulness toward peers and teachers and his pleasant attitude. “[Jameson] always has a smile on his face,” said Lawbaugh. “Jameson will go far because of his ability to work and help others.” Callie is a seventh-grade student, nominated by her teacher, Mrs. Brandt, for her excellent attitude, outlook, and grades. Brandt said Callie is polite, respectful, and hard working. “She inspires others by always being her best self.” She is always willing to give her time to help others. Callie works hard and gives her best effort in all she does, says Brandt. Samuel is a sophomore and was nominated by his teacher, Mrs. Zacher, who recognizes his talent, empathy, and positive attitude. Zacher appreciates his effort and perseverance to do his best in his classes. “His kind heart and strong desire to do well will guide him into many successful future years,” concludes Zacher.
Celebrating their new positions for North Newton are Ms. Heinz and Mr. Gonczy. Ms. Heintz will serve as the new principal for the Junior-Senior High School this semester, while Mr. Gonczy will step in as the interim assistant principal. North Newton is pleased with these administrative decisions and looks forward to a successful spring semester.
Retiree recognitions round out the celebrations for the North Newton School Corporation this month. Food services director, Mrs. Warne, concluded her tenure at North Newton last semester. Warne served the corporation for thirty-nine and a half years, working her way up from a substitute cook (1983) to the head of food services for the corporation (1999). “Mrs. Warne was always very helpful and a key component when food was needed for staff events and always could be relied on to serve a great meal with a friendly smile.” Well-fed students are happy students, and Warne made the students her number one priority. North Newton thanks Mrs. Warne and wishes her the most happiness in her retirement. Another long-time school employee announced her retirement at the conclusion of the current school year. Ms. Zackfia, business and finance director, will work until the end of the fiscal year (July). Zackfia has been instrumental in keeping track of budgets, capital projects, and daily expenses.