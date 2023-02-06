North Newton Jr./Sr. High School offers a wide array of CTE courses, led by licensed, highly qualified teachers. N.N. CTE (Career and Technical Education) programs include Next Level Pathways and courses in Family and Consumer Sciences, Health Sciences, Agriculture, and Business. North Newton has 343 students that have 1 or more CTE course on their schedule.
CTE courses provide students with pathway specific technical and academic skills as well as employability skills to promote success in the workplace. CTE courses often teach critical thinking and problem solving, work ethic, and communication skills. North Newton CTE courses are relevant and rich with content to help educate students and prepare them for real-world experiences.
In the Family and Consumer Science (FACS) department, Mrs. Barbara Blasco offers two Next Level Pathways: Culinary Arts and Education Professions. The Culinary Arts sequence of courses is: Principles of Culinary & Hospitality, Nutrition, then Culinary Arts. Each course is one year long with the potential for a fourth year Capstone course that would require on the job experience. The Education Professions sequence of courses is: Principles of Teaching, Child & Adolescent Development, and Teaching & Learning. This Pathway also has the potential of a fourth year Capstone course which would be Cadet Teaching, in which a student would get real-life classroom experience shadowing an elementary teacher.
In the Health Sciences department, Mrs. Lisa Kazmierski and Mrs. Lana Wynn offer the Next Level Pathway called Health Careers. This Pathway courses are: Principles of Healthcare, Medical Terminology, and Healthcare Specialist: CNA. The CNA course offers hands-on, real world job shadowing and workplace opportunities. All these courses are a year long and some offer dual credit with Ivy Tech Community College.
In the Business department, Mr. Scott Rouch offers Marketing Careers and Accounting Careers as Pathway options. All courses are one year long and include: Principles of Business Management, Fundamentals of Marketing, and Strategic Marketing of the Marketing Careers Pathway. The Accounting Careers Pathway offers Principles of Business Management, Fundamentals of Accounting, and Advanced Accounting.
The Agriculture department, taught by Mr. Ron DeYoung and Mrs. Sabrina Tartar offers several Pathways such as: Agriscience: Animals or Plants, Natural Resources, Ag Mechanical and Engineering, Horticulture, and Landscape. The courses in those Pathways include: Principles of Agriculture, Natural Resources, Animal Science or Plant Science, Food Science, Introduction to Agriculture, Horticulture, Landscape, Ag Power- Structure and Technology, Ag Structure- Fabrication and Design…just to name a few! Most of the Ag courses are dual credit through Ivy Tech Lafayette except for the Jr. High course.