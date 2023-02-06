North Newton Jr./Sr. High School offers a wide array of CTE courses, led by licensed, highly qualified teachers. N.N. CTE (Career and Technical Education) programs include Next Level Pathways and courses in Family and Consumer Sciences, Health Sciences, Agriculture, and Business. North Newton has 343 students that have 1 or more CTE course on their schedule.

CTE courses provide students with pathway specific technical and academic skills as well as employability skills to promote success in the workplace. CTE courses often teach critical thinking and problem solving, work ethic, and communication skills. North Newton CTE courses are relevant and rich with content to help educate students and prepare them for real-world experiences.

