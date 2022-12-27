The December meeting of the North Newton School Board showcased the performance talents of their band and guard, as well as celebrated the accomplishments of five student spotlights and two retiring board members. Director of North Newton’s band program, Mr. Redlin, proudly displayed his band’s musical magic in an abbreviated show for those present.
Recent awards for the Spartan band and guard include a first-place finish at the Plymouth Harvest Festival of Bands, a gold ranking at the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) Invitational, and a fifth-place finish at the ISSMA Scholastic Finals. Spartan Alliance members are: Hannah Atkison, Destiny Balfanz, Leah Banister, Owen Battleday, Lillianna Beck, Lindsey Beck, Macy Busboom,Sofia Cano Gonzalez, Jaycob Cook, Lawrence Cook, Abigail Cornforth, Royce Cullett, Christian Dunn, Logan Dunn, Makynlee Ewing, Austin Fiedler, Danielle Frey, Emma Gillespie, Peyton Graniczny, Blake Halfman, Jacquelyn Humble, Madilynn Keith, Kaitlyn
Kolish, Hunter LaCosse, Ben Levy, Michael Levy, Ava Mathews, John Mathis, Skyler McElroy, Dakoda McLean, Natalia Perez Gomez, Robert Pittman, Dreyden Pufahl, Lilly Severs, Cayley Slavings, Trista Slavings, Jacob Spinks, Gabe Spoor, Josh Spoor, Anna Stalewski, Blake Stevens, Tayler Stewart, Riley Taylor, Vynt Taylor, Delaney Telford, Sarah Tiffany, Davin Wachowiak, Taylor Walsh, Madison Williams, and Isabelle Zelivetz.
Receiving the honor of Student Spotlight this month are Keaton Marcotte, Ayda Barton, RJ Neeley, Sophia Arrenholz, and Cade Watkins. Keaton is a fourth-grade student at Lake Village Elementary School, nominated by his teacher, Mrs. Szczepaniak, and Principal Schwuchow. Both commended his academic scholarship, his kindness, and the excellent example he sets for others. Principal Schwuchow noted Keaton’s patience and flexibility, but most importantly, his positive attitude toward learning.
Mrs. Szczepaniak said, “I know Keaton is destined for great things, and I look forward to the great things he will do in his life.”
Ayda is in the second grade at Lincoln Elementary School, nominated by her teacher, Mrs. Fieleke for her outstanding effort. Ayda came to Lincoln after the start of the school year, but has made several new friends with peers and faculty. She is always helpful and eager to participate and learn.
“She has been a delightful addition to our class,” said Fieleke.
RJ is a fourth-grade student at Morocco Elementary, nominated by his teacher, Mrs. Walsh, and Principal Lawbaugh. Both nominated RJ for his impeccable responsibility, which is the character trait for the month. Principal Lawbaugh said, “To be responsible means to make good decisions, have behaviors that seek to improve oneself and help others, and accepts consequences for their own actions and decisions. This describes RJ wonderfully.” Both Mrs. Walsh and Mrs. Lawbaugh also praised RJ for the example he sets for his peers and his leadership qualities.
Sophia is a seventh-grade student at North Newton Jr. High, nominated by her teacher, Mr. DeYoung.
“Sophia strives to do her best in everything she does,” said DeYoung. He is extremely impressed with Sophia’s efforts to prepare for the FFA Forestry contest, for which she had to know 55 species of trees, as well as seeds, diseases, and general industry practices. Her efforts earned her top placement in the area event, and she advanced to the state competition at Purdue.
Cade is a sophomore at North Newton High School, nominated by Ms. Ward for his exemplary attitude and behavior. Cade is a constant learner and although he is an established Honors student, he additionally seeks new levels of information and understanding. Ward stated, “I genuinely enjoy his participation in class…”
After twenty-six combined years of service to the North Newton School Board, Mr. Paul Sheldon (22 years) and Mr. Kevin Rainford (4 years) are retiring. The administration and North Newton community thank them for their time, dedication, and service to the school.