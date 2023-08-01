This coming school year, Morocco Elementary School will welcome a new face as principal.
Susan Norris, who currently resides in Lowell with her foster child, said she is eager to get to know the community as she makes the transition.
“My life has gotten a lot busier with my foster child,” she said. “But, even though we live in Lowell, we’re going to be a part of the Morocco community as well.”
Norris previously worked as the assistant middle school principal at Lowell Middle School. She said she became a teacher later in life, starting her career out in sports and recreation.
Before moving to Lowell, she resided in Iowa where she attended the University of Iowa. However, she found herself wanting to return to the area to be closer to the loved ones she has living here.
“ I grew up in South Chicago Heights, and all of my family was here, as well as a lot of my friends,” she said. “So, I moved back to this area in Indiana to be closer to my family. I ended up in Lowell, which was great because I have family right in Lowell and I also have some in Roselawn so it worked out perfectly.”
For her first year at Morocco Elementary, Norris is primarily interested in getting to know not just the area, but the kids as well.
“I’m eager to meet all the kids,” Norris said. “I think it all really starts with relationships, which is something I want to stress to my teachers as well. Yes, of course, we want them to learn to read and do math and science and everything like that. But, I think that all really starts with forming great relationships. That is what I want our teachers to focus on in their classrooms for the first month or so. And I think that will go a long way toward teaching them.”
Norris mentioned the theme she is subscribing to for the year is going to be one of family.
“We’re a small school,” she said. “So we really are like a family. When I first got hired, I came down for field day on the last kids’ day of the year. I had some people tell me, ‘Well, the bad part is that it’s a small school, one section of each grade, so the kids become a bit like brothers and sisters, like family.’ And I thought to myself later that night, ‘Well, you know, that should be a good thing that they’re like family.’ You have your brothers and sisters, and you fight sometimes, but when it comes down to it, you have each other’s back. So, I’d like to make it that it’s a good thing that we have a family here at Morocco Elementary School. So that’s what I’ve been planning for the year.”
The idea of family extends past those attending Morocco Elementary. Another part of Norris’ focus, is community support.
“I’m hopeful that I can just get to know the community and that the community will just feel welcome in this school,” she explained. “I’d like them to be a part of the school to the greatest extent possible. It takes a village, and in a small town like Morocco it would be great to have that support and vice versa for the school to be a great support system for the community.”
Students will get to meet their new principal on their first day back at Morocco Elementary on August 11.