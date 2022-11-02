The Newton County REMC will hold its Annual Meeting of Members on Thursday, December 1, 2022, virtually from the Newton County REMC office beginning at 10 a.m. Central Standard Time. You can get on our website at www.newtoncountyremc.com and click on Annual Meeting Link to join us.
Officers and employees will give reports of the past year’s business.
An election of four directors will be held.
The following members have been nominated by a committee on nominations:
Grant-Richland Townships: Kevin Durham
Jefferson (N. Of US 24)-Beaver-Washington Townships: Rick Risley
Jackson-Colfax-McClellan Townships: H. Scott Clark
Center-Union-Gilboa-Pine Townships: Brent Creek
Following the election of directors, awarding of prizes will take place.