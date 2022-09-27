According to the bylaws of the Newton County REMC, it is the duty of the board of directors to appoint a committee on nominations, consisting of not less than five nor more than 10 members who shall be selected so as to give equitable representation on the committee to the representative districts from which directors are to be elected at its annual membership meeting, according to information from REMC.
No officer or member of the Board of Directors shall be appointed a member of such committee. The committee shall prepare and post at the principal office of the cooperative at least 20 days before the annual membership meeting a list of nominations for directors, but any 15 or more members may make other nominations in writing over their signatures not less than 15 days prior to the annual membership meeting and the secretary shall post at the same place where the list of nominations made by the committee is posted. The secretary shall mail to each member at least 10 days before the annual meeting of members a statement of the number of directors to be elected and showing separately the nominations made by the committee on nominations and the nominations made by the petition, if any.