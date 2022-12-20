The holidays are fast upon us and with that comes an increase of recycling and trash. The recycling sites are picked up on a weekly basis but with the holiday schedule, the Newton County recycling center asks to please remember that the recycling day for your location may be pushed back one day.
If the sites are full, please bring your recyclable items back when the containers are empty. Please keep in mind that the current best practice for recycling at the Newton County location site bins is an Empty, Clean, and Dry process.
Please check out the partial list below of holiday recycling tips. For the full list of holiday recycling tips and information on Christmas tree light recycling go to: https://www.in.gov/idem/recycle/2420.htm
-Make gift giving more environmentally friendly.
-Take along reusable bags when you go shopping for gifts.
-Use recycled paper to wrap gifts or get creative with newspaper or the colorful pages from a magazine.
-Reuse bows and wrapping paper you’ve saved from previous years; save this year’s bows and trimmings for reuse next year.
-Make holiday gatherings more environmentally friendly.
-Avoid using disposable dishes and utensils to reduce excess waste.
-Run only full loads of dishes to conserve water and electricity.
-Save the environment and save money by conserving electricity.
-Turn holiday lights off when you’re not home.
-Turn your thermostat down and consider using a programmable thermostat.
The Newton County recycling center asks area residents to please remember to recycle over the Holiday Season and year-round. They also ask that those recycling remember what items are NOT allowed such as: food waste, garden hoses, yard waste, aluminum foil, electrical cords, tissues, wrapping paper, gently used clothing or shoes, plastic bags, paper towels, aerosol cans, batteries, stickers, napkins.