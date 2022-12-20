The holidays are fast upon us and with that comes an increase of recycling and trash. The recycling sites are picked up on a weekly basis but with the holiday schedule, the Newton County recycling center asks to please remember that the recycling day for your location may be pushed back one day.

If the sites are full, please bring your recyclable items back when the containers are empty. Please keep in mind that the current best practice for recycling at the Newton County location site bins is an Empty, Clean, and Dry process.

