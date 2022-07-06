Several activities at the Newton County Pun'kin Vine Fair are planned for kids.
According to information from the fair board, Monday night, July 11th, is the night for royalty at the Newton County Fair! Prior to the teen and queen contest, the young folks have their opportunity. Beginning at 6:30 pm at the Grandstand, young ladies and gentlemen will compete for the title of Little Miss Newton County Fair and Little Mister Newton County Fair. The competition consists of several categories that offer all fairgoers a fun and enjoyable program. The 2021 winners will relinquish their crowns to some lucky young people at this pageant. Applications are posted on the Newton County Pun’kin Vine Fair webpage at www.newtoncountyfair.com. The contest is limited to the first 10 boys and first 10 girls that are eligible. We are looking for contestants for this year’s Little Miss and Mister Contest. Contestants must be between the ages of 5 and 7 as of July 1st, 2022.
For more information, contact Karen Weiss, 219-863-7037, karen.weiss2016@hotmail.com.
The Pedal Tractor Pull is still a favorite at the fair, and it kicks off on Saturday afternoon! Play N’ Hooky out of Evansville, Indiana, will be back as the coordinator for this year’s event. Registration starts at 3:30 pm Saturday, July 16th on the east side of the grandstand. The pull will begin at 4:00 pm. Children ages 3 to 12 and adults will have a chance to enjoy the competition. We are looking forward to Play N’ Hooky’s adult size tractors. This event works much like a real tractor pull, except it's not the horsepower but leg power to the pedals that assures success. Contestants are a variety of ages and offer the crowd their best effort to get that sled across the line for a full pull.
There is still plenty to do for all kids! Besides meeting up with friends, there’s always The Carnival Company LLC, beginning each evening, Tuesday through Saturday, at 5:00 pm. The Carnival Company LLC will offer a $25 bracelet every night so kids can ride all the rides ‘til they drop! To help offset the cost for Newton County kids, the NCEDC is paying $15 of the nightly cost. Kids (18 and under) in Newton County will only pay $10 each night. So don't miss the great kids' activities at the Newton County Fair!