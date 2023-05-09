The Newton County Park Board hosted a Kid’s Fishing Derby on Sunday, May 7 at the Government Center Pond and Historic Blann Cabin.
Children ages 3 to 17 were invited to come out and enjoy the day, with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. and the derby from 8:30-11 a.m.
This is not the first time the park board has hosted a kids fishing derby, however it is the first occasion one has taken place at this specific location.
Those in attendance also enjoyed a free lunch courtesy of Sandy Oak Ranch Wildlife Adventure.
Around 80 kids took part in the derby, along with their families. The official number of those in attendance is at around 175 total people, which Newton County Economic Development Director Tim Myers said he believes to be a great success.
“All in all I think it was a fabulous turn out,” he said. “The Newton County Park Board is already making plans for the 2024 fishing derby to hopefully have one even bigger and better than the one we put on this year, in case anybody happened to miss it. Watch for that next year.”
The first derby participant to catch a fish received a $20 VISA gift card. Other prizes were distributed throughout the event via random drawings and ranged from fishing rods and reels to tackle, fish scales, gift cards and other assorted items.
The BSA Troop 149 as well as the Lake Village Girl Scout Troop were also in attendance to assist kids who may have needed help with their lines and hooking up their bait.
The Newton County Park Board would like to think those who partnered with them to make the event possible including Newton County Soil and Water, Newton County Board of Commissioners, Newton County Economic Development, Sandy Oak Ranch Wildlife Adventure, Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Fire Works over America-Morocco, Newton County Maintenance Department, and BlueLine Sanitation and Pressure Washing.