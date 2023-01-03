STAFF REPORTS
The new and re-elected officials for Newton County were sworn into office on Dec. 30, 2022 at the Newton County Courthouse. Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch was at the event and took part in the swearing-in process.
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 8:54 pm
The new and re-elected officials for Newton County were sworn into office on Dec. 30, 2022 at the Newton County Courthouse. Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch was at the event and took part in the swearing-in process.
Those who swore their oath to discharge their duties in the respective positions are:
Rex Chapman-Brook Town Council
Ronald E. Summers, Jackson Township Advisory Board
Laura Chambers- Lincoln Township Advisory Board
Ryan L. Kindig- South Newton School Board, Washington Township
Melissa K. Dyer- North Newton School Board, Lincoln Township
Thomas B. VanVleet- Newton County Council District 1
Shannon L. Cothran- Newton County Sheriff
Tamra James- Newton County Auditor
Kristen L. Hoskins- Newton County Assessor
Abbey H. Rossiter- Newton County Commissioner District 2
V. Scott Carlson- Newton County Council District 2
Michael S. Mark- Newton County Council District 3
Debra Rossiter- Lincoln Township Advisory Board
Teresa A. DeYoung- Lincoln Township Advisory Board
Steve Holder II- Lincoln Township Trustee
Nikki K. Hanger- Lake Township Trustee
Markie Sheehy- Lake Township Advisory Board
Jerome Koutny- Lake Township Advisory Board
Pam Chamberlain- Jackson Township Advisory Board
Jane Risley- Iroquois Township Trustee
Beth Kindell- Iroquois Township Advisory Board
Kathy Haas- Colfax Township Trustee
Mindy Jeglum- Beaver Township Trustee
Carl Carlson- Beaver Township Advisory Board
Heidi Conley- Colfax Township Advisory Board
Tyson L. Bridgeman- North Newton School Board, Jackson Township
John J. Haas- North Newton School Board, Colfax Township
Teresa Zenor- Mount Ayr Town Council
Howard Marshall- Mount Ayr Town Council
Nicole J. Kimbrell- Morocco Town Council
Jason Cornell- Morocco Town Council
Kathy Babcock- Brook Town Clerk
David M. Rowe- Kentland Town Council
Judy M. King- Kentland Town Clerk
Jerry M. Farmer- Washington Township Advisory Board
Jerry Durflinger- Mount Ayr Town Council
