The Newton County Honor Guard, which has been in the works for several years, are looking to get the word out about their cause.
The idea to start the Newton County Honor Guard spans back to before Covid and prior to when current Newton County VSO Greg Willis took the position.
“The Honor Guard was started by one of my predecessors. So, it actually began pre-Covid, but with Covid, that kind of slowed things down. So, when I came in and with things getting back to normal, we were able to get things going and working with the commissioners, and obtained some money.”
The philosophy of the Honor Guard is simple: To ensure that all of the service men and women are laid to rest with the respect and dignity that they deserve.
As VSO, currently Willis is working on obtaining the proper attire for those who are members of the Honor Guard. “We’re currently in the process of getting our guys some shirts,” Willis said. “We’ve also come up with a Newton County Honor Guard flag, as well as a patch and things like that.”
Commander of the Honor Guard, Steve Sharp, gave some insight as to what the Honor Guard does for Newton County.
“When the honor guard originated however many years ago, we had a meeting with all of the different posts in the county,” Sharp explained. “Up until that time, everybody had been doing their own funerals. So, the Lake Village post would do their own funerals, Brook would do their own, Morocco, etc. That evening, we decided that we were going to become kind of a county wide thing.”
Sharp went on to mention that before the Honor Guard came to be, many of the county’s different posts would all attend each funeral service but that has since all but stopped.
“I can remember for years and years, when we had a funeral in the county, there were guys from every post there. Somewhere along the way, that kind of got frayed. So, Lake Village kind of handled all of their funerals, Morocco all of there’s, as well as Kentland and Brook. Well, some of these posts have since disbanded because they’ve pretty much died out,” he said. “So, as it is now, the first year or two that we did this, it was basically Lake Village that was involved in it. My goal was to once again bring in members of other posts, because I felt it was a county wide function and it ought to be covered by Newton County. So, we’ve made some strides there. I would say now the membership is mostly Morocco and Lake Village mostly, we do have sometimes depending on the deceased, members or past members from Brook or something there. So where we’re at now, we can turn out easily 16-17 guys for every funeral at any given time or more.”
While the Newton County Honor Guard does not recruit for its members, they are eager to gain new ones for those who are interested.
“I think the most important thing for someone to be a member is that it needs to be somebody that wants to do this,” Sharp said. ”Because it is not always easy to do. Our goal was to do a professional job at the cemetery at the site of the burial for our veterans. We feel it is something that every veteran should have.”
With their efforts to expand and involve members from different posts, the Honor Guard has become a county-wide endeavor, united in their shared mission. As they continue their essential work, the Newton County Honor Guard remains dedicated to upholding the solemn tradition of honoring veterans and providing a professional and respectful presence at burial services.