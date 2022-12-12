The Newton County Historical Society, located a 310 E. Seymour in Kentland hosted its annual Christmas Open House from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Dec. 9.
Lunch was served along with many holiday-themed desserts. Approximately 40 people were in attendance to take part in the festivities.
The Newton County Historical Society is home to many different historical artifacts that have been brought in and donated in order to preserve the history of the county, which Beth Bassett, Director of the Family History division of the Historical Society, says is an integral part of their operation.
"People are cleaning out their attics, or are cleaning out their homes, or have lost a loved one and are finding historical artifacts that they don't want to throw away," she said. "What we want is for people to come in and learn something about the county, maybe find something that is familiar to them that they can tell a story about. We just really want to keep history alive in Newton County."
Along with the artifacts that can be found, there are also a large number of research tools available for those looking to receive information on a subject or family member. Old records of the Morocco Courier dating back to 1912, as well as issues of the Newton County Enterprise as old as 1862 have been made available to aid those seeking information that may otherwise be hard to come by.
Bassett, along with Janet Miller, serves as an editor for the group's quarterly publication "The Newcomer", which is sent out to those that are members of the Historical Society. The membership fee is an annual rate of $17.
The Newton County Historical Society is now in its 31st year of operation and has been made up entirely of volunteers since its inception. Over the years, the group has seen roughly 150 lifetime and annual members. Along with the backing of volunteers, Bassett said the Newton County government has also shown its support time and time again.
"We are very fortunate to have the support of the Newton County government behind us," Bassett said. "They provide us with our building and support us in so many ways. Whenever we want to get something done or something accomplished, they are right there behind us."
Those wishing to visit the historical society can do so during their operating hours. The Newton County Historical Society is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.