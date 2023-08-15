The Newton County Extension Homemakers serve to support Newton County’s children going back to school.
Each year, backpacks are filled with necessary grade level supplies and distributed to local schools in Newton County, as well as agencies that assist students of families in special circumstances.
Thanks to a grant received through the Newton County Drug Coalition, donations from individual townships, Newton County Extension Homemakers, and Wilson Fertilizer, Inc., it was possible to provide educational supplies necessary for school success.
Thank you to all committee members and community helpers in making this book bag support project a success.