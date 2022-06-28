NEWTON COUNTY — Newton County communities and organizations have joined together to give their residents the best chance to enjoy the carnival at this year’s Newton County Fair.
The Carnival Company, LLC, of Ohio will be providing rides at the fair on Tuesday, July 12 through Saturday, July 16. It charges $25 for a daily wristband and a weekly pass of $75 for Newton County 4-H members.
However, the Newton County Economic Development Commission has pitched in to cover the cost so that all 4-H members will ride all week for free. The NCEDC has also agreed to pay for $15 of the daily $25 daily bracelet cost for all Newton County non-4-H members with proof of residency (county residents under 18).
That brings the total cost of a daily wristband to $10 per person.
But residents of Brook and Iroquois Township will have their $10 fee paid for by the Town of Brook and Iroquois Township officials. Iroquois Township residents will need to pick up a slip from the Brook Town Hall by Saturday, July 9 to enjoy this deal.
Jackson Township has also offered to pay the remaining $10 daily bracelet price for its residents for all five days. They will need to check in with June Miller (219-218-3558) by July 8.
Both programs are for residents under 18 years of age.
The Newton County Fair Board would like thank the Newton County Development Commission, Town of Brook and Iroquois Township and Jackson Township for giving Newton County residents an opportunity enjoy the carnival.