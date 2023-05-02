The Newton County 4-H Craft Show & Family Fun Day is fast approaching. It is May 20th, 2023 from 9 AM to 2 PM (CST) and will be at that the Newton County Fairgrounds at Kentland, according to information from the organizers. Breakfast and Lunch will be served.
There will be something for everyone, including two buildings with crafters, sporting, cutting boards, wooden signs, breads, jams & jellies, ornaments, tumblers, jewelry, crocheted items, paintings, soaps, stained glass, florals, pallet projects, wreaths, and even a massage therapist.