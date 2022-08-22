Library

BASKET WEAVING TAKE AND MAKE – Are you feeling crafty? Teens ages 12-18 can stop into the Brook Library and grab a Take and Make Kit containing everything they need to learn basic weaving skills. While supplies last. Be sure to send us photos of your completed art!

BOOK CLUB – Join the Brook Library on September 6th at 5:30 pm for our monthly book club meeting to connect with other readers while we talk about our latest reads. Call 219-275-2471 to RSVP.

