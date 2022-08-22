BASKET WEAVING TAKE AND MAKE – Are you feeling crafty? Teens ages 12-18 can stop into the Brook Library and grab a Take and Make Kit containing everything they need to learn basic weaving skills. While supplies last. Be sure to send us photos of your completed art!
BOOK CLUB – Join the Brook Library on September 6th at 5:30 pm for our monthly book club meeting to connect with other readers while we talk about our latest reads. Call 219-275-2471 to RSVP.
MEET MISS KATY NIGHT – Help us give Miss Katy a warm welcome! Everyone is welcome to drop by the Brook Library on September 7th from 5-6:00 pm to come introduce yourself to our new children's librarian. We will have light refreshments and fun activities for you to enjoy while you chat with Miss Katy and learn all about our new programming coming this fall.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES – The Brook Public Library Board of Trustees will have their monthly meeting on September 12th at 5:00 pm.