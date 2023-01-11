This month, the Newton County Enterprise is looking to highlight a few of the new businesses that have emerged in Newton County. This week’s business is Jukes Boutique and Salon in Morocco.
Jukes officially opened on November 26, 2022, and is owned by Deena Miller Eastwold. Eastwold said she started her business by selling her clothes online on Facebook, before making the leap to open a store.
“I had been doing it online for two years,” Eastwold said. “Eventually I just decided that it was time to expand and that’s kind of how it all came about.”
The online portion hasn’t gone away, however. Eastwold said they still offer the ability to purchase items through their Facebook page as well as a ‘Live’ shop where people can do their shopping from their couches.
“That was how it all got started,” she said. “One day a week we go live on Facebook and you can shop at home. You can pick up your items at the store or get them shipped to you.”
The idea of shopping at home came to Eastwold at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when it was harder to get out of the house to do your shopping.
While running a physical store is definitely in a different playing field than an online shop, Eastwold said there are some perks to coming in and visiting Jukes in person. “Now people can actually try things on and come inside,” she said. “That was kind of the problem before especially with pants and shoes. Everyone’s a little bit different. I also have a hair salon inside, so people can come in and shop while they get their hair done.”
Eastwold named the store “Jukes” after her grandmother, Judy Bingham. “Juke” was a nickname Eastwold’s grandfather gave her grandmother. The two owned a repair shop for 20 years in the same building where Jukes now resides, which is what influenced Eastwold to open the shop in that location.
“When the building became available, I thought “Well, here it is. If it’s going to be anywhere, it’s going to be here,” she said.
Jukes currently offers a wide array of items from clothing, to coffee mugs. Although the current inventory is primarily geared toward women and children, Eastwold said she hopes to have something for the entire family available by the upcoming summer.
The reception from Newton County residents, according to Eastwold, has been positive.
“It’s been really great,” she said. “Of course, we had Christmas on our side when we opened. We’re expecting it to be a bit different this month, but everyone has been really great. We’ve had a lot of traffic in the last month and a half, so it’s gone really well so far. It’s really taken off.”
Jukes Boutique and Salon is located at 105 E. State Street in Morocco. Their store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.