Jukes Boutique and Salon is located at 105 E State Street in Morocco.

 Photo by ZACK WATERS

This month, the Newton County Enterprise is looking to highlight a few of the new businesses that have emerged in Newton County. This week’s business is Jukes Boutique and Salon in Morocco.

Jukes officially opened on November 26, 2022, and is owned by Deena Miller Eastwold. Eastwold said she started her business by selling her clothes online on Facebook, before making the leap to open a store.

