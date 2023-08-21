New to KPL this fall is Cheesy Bingo Party, which will be held on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month. This after-school program begins at 4pm for kids 6-12. Not just a normal bingo party, Cheesy Bingo is bingo topped with cheese sauce! Kids will play the cheesiest bingo games for some cheesy prizes while listening to some of the cheesiest jokes that librarians know. It's the cheesiest afternoon that you'll have all week! Cheesy Bingo is free and no registration is required. For more information on KPL's fall children's programs: call 219-474-5044, visit our website @ https://www.kentland.lib.in.us/ or find us on Facebook.
New 'Cheesy Bingo' taking place at Kentland Public Library
