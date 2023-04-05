tree city

Photo by ZACK WATERS

Indiana Ubran Forestry Director, Jacob Roos recently met with members of the Mount Ayr town council and tree board to discuss the upcoming tree city celebration over Arbor Day weekend. Left to right: Howard Marshall, Teresa Zenor, Tim Myers, Jacob Roos, and Terri Pasierb.

 Photo by ZACK WATERS

The town of Mount Ayr, which is recognized as the smallest tree city in Indiana, will commemorate their 20th year as a tree city during a town-wide celebration on April 29. The celebration will take place the day after Arbor Day, with plenty of family-friendly events for the community to enjoy.

The event will kick off at 10 a.m. when Exhibition Hall opens at the Community Center. The National Anthem will be performed at 11 a.m. by the North Newton High School band as the Newton County Veteran Honor Guard performs the Flag Raising Ceremony. The band will then perform a short concert before lunch is served at 11:45 in the town park.