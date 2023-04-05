The town of Mount Ayr, which is recognized as the smallest tree city in Indiana, will commemorate their 20th year as a tree city during a town-wide celebration on April 29. The celebration will take place the day after Arbor Day, with plenty of family-friendly events for the community to enjoy.
The event will kick off at 10 a.m. when Exhibition Hall opens at the Community Center. The National Anthem will be performed at 11 a.m. by the North Newton High School band as the Newton County Veteran Honor Guard performs the Flag Raising Ceremony. The band will then perform a short concert before lunch is served at 11:45 in the town park.
The Arbor Day program will commence at 12:30 p.m. with introductions being given by Tree City Coordinator Teresa Zenor, Economic Development Director Tim Myers, North Newton High School FFA director Ron DeYoung, Newton County SWCD Director Bri Styck and Indiana Community Urban Forestry Director Jacob Roos.
Roos paid a visit to Mount Ayr on April 4 to speak with town council and tree board members about the upcoming festivities.
“What makes Mount Ayr special is for one, yes they are the smallest tree city in Indiana, but this is also their 20th year of being a tree city,” explained Roos. “There’s a lot of larger communities that have staff dedicated to urban forestry that struggle with getting certified and maintaining it. So, maintaining certification for 20 years in a row is impressive regardless of the size of the community.”
A tree city is a city or town that has made a commitment to the planting, maintenance, and care of their trees. The purpose of a tree city is to increase the number of trees in urban areas. In order to become a tree city, the community will need to send in an application to Tree City USA, a program offered through the Arbor Day Foundation.
“The reason I wanted to meet with everyone today is to kind of get inspiration from them on how I can take what’s worked here and bring it to other communities that are either trying to develop a tree board or trying to receive certification through Tree City USA,” said Roos. “What I have found is that a lot of communities struggle with finding volunteers, whether it’s to mulch, plant trees or to join tree boards. In this community, that doesn’t seem like much of a struggle, so I’m trying to figure out what has worked here and take it to other places in the state.”
Not only is Mounty Ayr the smallest tree city in Indiana, they are also the only tree city in Newton County. When it comes to becoming a tree city, Roos mentioned there are only a few hoops to jump through. The community must first have a tree board, a tree-care ordinance, spend at least two dollars per capita on urban forestry and celebrate Arbor Day. “What seems like the biggest hurdle for people is just the administrative side,” Roos said. “Filling out the paperwork, filling out the application, doing it every year, and keeping track of things. That seems to be the hardest thing for communities to do.”
Concluding the event on April 29 will be a tree ceremony. Trees will be distributed and planted with the help of DeYoung and the North Newton FFA. After the conclusion of the program, the Mount Ayr Community Center exhibits and museums will be open for viewing until 3 p.m.