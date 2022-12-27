The town of Morocco hosted a “Light Up Morocco” Christmas decorating contest. The contest took place from Dec. 13-20.
A photo of each house that was entered in the contest was featured on the “Town of Morocco” Facebook page. Those participating in the voting process could do so by clicking “Like” for one vote, and the heart symbol for two votes on the photo of their favorite decorated houses.
This year’s first-place winner with a total of 368 points was the Dortch Family. The prize for first place was a $100 gift certificate to Mel’s Downtown in Morocco, as well as a basket of hot chocolate bombs.
Earning second place was the Cahill family with a total of 317 points. The Cahill’s won a $75 gift certificate to Juke’s boutique in Morocco.
The third-place winner with 269 points went to the Coffer family. The prize for third place was a $50 gift certificate to Trumpet Vine.
Taking home the fourth place prize with 194 points was the Steele family. The Steele’s won a popcorn gift basket from Beiser’s Popcorn.
The town of Morocco would like to thank all of their local businesses for donating toward the prizes.