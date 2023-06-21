Morocco Elementary School has announced those earning “All Year” awards.
Those receiving the Presidential Excellence Award were: Hunter Bridgeman, Raegan Castongia, Claire Cullen, Parker Gibson, Aubrey Montgomery.
Morocco Elementary School has announced those earning “All Year” awards.
Those receiving the Presidential Excellence Award were: Hunter Bridgeman, Raegan Castongia, Claire Cullen, Parker Gibson, Aubrey Montgomery.
Earning the Presidential Achievement Award is Madison Dick, Morgan Dortch, Wyatt Harris, Luc Myers, Aldo Origel, Kyleigh Pass.
Dare Essay winners were Gunner Pasierb and Suleyma Vaquerano.
SRC Winners were Joshua Grote, Suleyma Vaquerano, and Hunter Bridgeman.
Earning the A Honor Roll all year for sixth grade was Roger Blissett, Claire Cullen, Isabel Diaz, Madison Dick and Wyatt Harris.
Colling McElroy earned A Honor’s all year for fifth grade.
Ryan Miller earned A Honor’s all year for fourth grade.
Those on A Honor Roll for third grade were Jameson Bowen, Joshua Cowan and Jase Goff.
Sixth grade AB Honor Roll recipients for the year were Hunter Bridgeman, Raegan Castongia, Parker Gibson, and Aubrey Montgomery.
For fifth grade, Kayden Best, Ellie Cranmer, Josie Cullen, Emma Lane, Logan Macula, Roland Pike, Gunner Upthegrove, Suleyma Vaquerano, Carlos Zuniga.
Fourth grade all year AB honor roll recipients were Dietrich Gutwein, Ronnie Neeley, and Eddie Schoon.
For third grade, Elijah Acosta, Amelia Blissett, Hunter Buckley, Brantley Crews, and Max Schleman.
Perfect spellers for the year in second grade were Lillian Bridgeman, Makenna Dumas, Karli Grabill, and Araceli Vaquerano.
All year High Frequency Words winners were Rylan Bray, Lillian Bridgeman, Elijah Brownfield, Layla Castongia, Makenna Dumas, Karli Grail, Gemma Willis, Emery McClain, Gionni Saldivar, Araceli Vaquerano.
Those earning most challenge words for the year were Karli Grail, Araceli Vaquerano, Gunnar Woodlock.
Knights of Pythias Bike winners were Araceli Vaquerano and Elijah Brownfield.
