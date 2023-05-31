The town of Morocco hosted a special Memorial Day service in Recher Park on May 29.
Hosting the event was Ron Hoaks Jr. who spoke about what the holiday means not just to the community, but to military families all over the country who have lost loved ones due to acts of war.
“Residents of Morocco welcome to our Memorial Day Ceremony to honor our fallen Vets, those who didn’t get a chance to come home, and the ones we still remember,” he began before introducing Hunter LaCosse who sang the National Anthem.
Pastor Josh Cowan of the River Church in Morocco then led those in attendance in prayer.
Hoaks Jr. returned to the microphone once again to continue the ceremony, saying “This day is sacred with the most visible presence of those who have gone before us. We honor the memory of those who have gave their lives in the service of our country, and of those who have dropped their burdens by the wayside of life and have gone to their eternal rest. May the ceremonies of today deepen your reverence for our departed friends and comrades. Let us renew our pledge of loyalty to our country in its flag.”
The Morocco Little League then assisted in a flag placing ceremony, where they placed a flag at each of the displayed 13 crosses that represented the 13 wars the United States has been involved in.
Junior Auxiliary member of post 146 Livie Green was called upon to place the ceremonial wreath on the memorial at Recher Park.
Guest speaker and Veteran David Gerts then took the podium to speak to the crowd on the importance of the day.
“Ultimately, today is a day of respect and remembrance for those who sacrificed their lives,” he said. “It is also a day of respect for all of us to savor and not take for granted the opportunity to love what we love to do because of their sacrifice.”
Dave Clements of Morocco American Legion Post 146 was then called up to read off the list of names of the community members whose lives have been lost before the honor guard concluded the ceremony by firing their rifles.