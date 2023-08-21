On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, the Kentland Rotary Club met for their weekly lunch together. Pam Molter shared her experiences about her start-up business in preparation for retirement. Pam and her husband Pat began a u-pick flower farm named Pretty Petals, about a ten-minute drive from Kentland. They now have 50 to 60 varieties of flowers on two acres at their home. A secret garden is available to children while their parents shop.
Ms. Molter explained how the u-pick flower farm operates Monday to Friday. The new business utilizes near usual business hours and the honorary system is also available for those that cannot visit at usual times. Water and other provisions are available if you arrive without a receptacle so you can return home with freshly cut flowers. Pam stated in closing, “Even if you don’t come to cut flowers, just visit the farm and de-stress in a flower garden and be entertained by the hummingbirds! It is also a great place for a picnic.” Pretty Petals is located at 7382 North 700 West, Earl Park, IN 47942. For more information call 765-225-1042 or prettypetalsflowerfarm@gmail.com.