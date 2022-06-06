Newton County Public Library is pleased to offer Franklin T10 wireless hotspots for our patrons! Patrons may use their library cards to borrow these devices for a 2-week time period.
These mobile hotspots may be used with all sorts of devices to offer Internet access at home, in the car, on vacation. Like all other Internet access, locations of towers for T-Mobile or tree coverage may affect reception.
This project is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act, administered by the Indiana State Library.
Visit Lake Village, Morocco, or Roselawn Libraries to learn more about this new offering!