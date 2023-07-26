The town of Goodland is the home of a new bar and grill restaurant.
Steve and Amy Miller recently opened up Miller’s Over There Bar and Grill, located at 111 W. Union Street in Goodland, on July 8, with a soft opening taking place a couple of days prior on July 6.
The couple currently reside in Lowell and purchased the building in late 2020.
The inspiration to open the bar and grill came from Steve’s father, Glenn Miller.
“The idea was always for my dad and I to have a bar together after his retirement, but he passed away right before that, so, I wanted to open up this place in his memory,” said Steve.
The name of the establishment comes from the song “Over There” by music artist, Glenn Miller, who shares the same name as Steve’s father.
Steve said his reasoning for opening the bar and grill in Goodland, is because of his love for small town America and wants to see them begin to flourish once again.
“We really just want to see small towns thrive,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a bar, or an arcade, we just need something for somebody to be able to go to that they feel comfortable with instead of sitting in their own garage.”
Steve’s wife, Amy, seconded the notion.
“I think that’s really what we’re accomplishing here. Good food, good environment, all within walking distance.”
The restaurant offers a variety of sandwiches ranging from Italian beef, to pastrami, to cheeseburgers. They also host a “Taco Tuesday” dinner every week, as well as serve frozen JJ’s Pizza. Currently, the menu is tentative, however it has proven to be quite the hit thus far with local residents.
“Just in the last two weeks alone, we’ve sold over 300lbs of beef and 150lbs of pastrami,” Steve said.
They order all of their meats from distributors in and around Indiana with the idea that quality is what matters most.
“In knowing that the community really has our back, we don’t ever have to worry about ‘Are we going to sell food?’” Steve said. “We already know, the food is going to sell. So our drive is having class A food. We don’t go cheap on anything. Our bread is made fresh every three days, we use whole milk cheese, first grade beef, hand sliced pastrami, so we really are using the freshest ingredients we can find.”
Miller’s gets their taco meat from a distributor in Cedar Lake, while the rest of their meat comes from the A grade distributor, Restaurant Depot, in Griffith.
The building itself required a lot of renovations.
“The largest hurdles to get over were probably the roof and the floors,” Amy explained. “Battling with the roof leaks was tough because we were trying to do the floors and then having to replace it because of the leakage. It was during the winter and it was cold, we couldn’t do anything with the roof because it was frozen. Then, it would melt when we got it hot in here and it would leak onto the floor, so we’d have to replace it again. But, once we got all that settled, everything else fell into place.”
The Miller’s Over There Bar and Grill team is currently comprised of a total of four employees, including the owners. They also offer a golf cart delivery service.
On August 2, the bar and grill is looking to host a spaghetti benefit dinner to raise money for the Goodland Fire Department. They will also be hosting a 50/50 raffle during Goodstock to benefit the homeless, almost homeless and veterans in need.
The duo feel a sense of gratitude to the community for coming out and supporting them since their opening day, and are proud of the positive reception they’ve received.
“Every person around here has supported us from day one,” Steve said. “We’re proud to be here, love the people here and appreciate their support. I’m not sure we’d get this amount of support if it were anywhere else.”
Miller’s Over There Bar and Grill kitchen hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12 p.m.- 8 p.m. on Sunday’s. They’re presently looking for experienced bartenders and cooks to become apart of their team.